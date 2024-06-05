Marlins bring 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Rays

Tampa Bay Rays (30-31, fourth in the AL East) vs. Miami Marlins (21-40, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Zach Eflin (0-0); Marlins: Braxton Garrett (2-0, 4.56 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins look to end a three-game skid when they take on the Tampa Bay Rays.

Miami has gone 11-22 in home games and 21-40 overall. The Marlins are 3-7 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Tampa Bay is 30-31 overall and 13-13 in road games. The Rays have gone 12-3 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams square off Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell has 12 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 29 RBI while hitting .247 for the Marlins. Jake Burger is 17-for-42 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

Isaac Paredes has 11 doubles and 10 home runs while hitting .294 for the Rays. Jose Siri is 9-for-35 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .264 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored by four runs

Rays: 5-5, .221 batting average, 4.06 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Sixto Sanchez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (neck), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (back), Jacob Waguespack: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Colin Poche: 15-Day IL (back), Taylor Walls: 60-Day IL (hip), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.