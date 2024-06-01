Marlins bring 1-0 series lead over Rangers into game 2

Texas Rangers (27-30, second in the AL West) vs. Miami Marlins (21-37, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Michael Lorenzen (2-3, 3.35 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Marlins: Ryan Weathers (3-4, 3.16 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rangers -128, Marlins +107; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins face the Texas Rangers, leading the series 1-0.

Miami is 21-37 overall and 11-19 at home. The Marlins have a 9-26 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Texas is 27-30 overall and 13-17 in road games. The Rangers have a 10-24 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Saturday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jazz Chisholm leads the Marlins with a .257 batting average, and has 11 doubles, three triples, eight home runs, 21 walks and 29 RBI. Jake Burger is 14-for-41 with a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Corey Seager ranks third on the Rangers with 17 extra base hits (four doubles and 13 home runs). Adolis Garcia is 4-for-37 with a double, two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 6-4, .265 batting average, 2.05 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Rangers: 3-7, .207 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (neck), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Evan Carter: 10-Day IL (lumbar), Michael Lorenzen: day-to-day (knee), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (groin), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (back), Austin Pruitt: 60-Day IL (knee), Max Scherzer: 60-Day IL (back), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Brock Burke: 60-Day IL (hand), Justin Foscue: 60-Day IL (oblique strain), Joshua Jung: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.