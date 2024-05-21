Marlins bring 1-0 series lead over Brewers into game 2

Milwaukee Brewers (27-20, first in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (16-33, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Robert Gasser (2-0, 0.82 ERA, 0.82 WHIP, six strikeouts); Marlins: Trevor Rogers (1-6, 5.79 ERA, 1.76 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Brewers -141, Marlins +119; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins face the Milwaukee Brewers with a 1-0 series lead.

Miami has a 9-18 record at home and a 16-33 record overall. The Marlins have a 2-7 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Milwaukee is 27-20 overall and 15-11 on the road. Brewers pitchers have a collective 4.02 ERA, which ranks 10th in the NL.

Tuesday's game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jazz Chisholm has eight doubles, two triples and six home runs for the Marlins. Josh Bell is 14-for-39 with four doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

William Contreras has a .332 batting average to lead the Brewers, and has 13 doubles, a triple and seven home runs. Brice Turang is 14-for-40 with five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 6-4, .252 batting average, 3.87 ERA, outscored by two runs

Brewers: 5-5, .262 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (back), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (neck), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Xavier Edwards: 60-Day IL (foot), Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Joe Ross: day-to-day (back), Rhys Hoskins: 10-Day IL (hamstring), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Jakob Junis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (knee), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (finger), Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (meniscus), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.