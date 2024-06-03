As Marlins boss, Peter Bendix’s view of Rays will be weird, exciting

MIAMI — The photo popped into Peter Bendix’s phone a couple days ago from a former colleague with the Rays, the subject matter crispy evidence of the close relationships he had during his 15 years working in their front office:

Yogurt-covered pretzels.

“They were eating some and they thought of me because they knew I loved yogurt-covered pretzels,” Bendix said. “So just those little reminders make me smile.”

These next couple days are going to be filled with all kinds of reminders.

Bendix, who took over in November as the Marlins’ president of baseball operations, will be competing against the Rays executives, coaches and many of the players he worked closely with for so long, some of whom he still keeps in touch with professionally and socially.

“It is definitely weird,” Bendix said Sunday from loanDepot Park, “just having never experienced this before. But my prevailing emotion is just excitement to see all of these people that I know and love so much and that I miss every day.”

Bendix won’t be the only one looking across the field at familiar faces.

The Marlins’ current 26-man active roster includes five former Rays, including three who were with them last season that Bendix acquired: infielder Vidal Brujan, catcher Christian Bethancourt and reliever Calvin Faucher.

Reliever Burch Smith, who was in spring camp this year with the Rays, and outfielder Jesus Sanchez, are the others, with reliever JT Chargois and outfielder Avisail Garcia on the injured list.

Plus the Marlins have a handful of other ex-Rays at Triple A, including pitcher Yonny Chirinos and infielder Tristan Gray, who both spent time with Tampa Bay last year.

Bendix’s new job — essentially to make the Marlins like the Rays, consistent winners on a budget — has had its ups and downs, which he expected when hired after general manager Kim Ng’s decision to leave after a wild-card winning season, which followed the 2022 departure of chief executive Derek Jeter.

“It’s been a lot of fun and a big challenge and a lot of new and a lot of exciting, fun challenges really,” Bendix said. “It’s just a lot at once.”

As Bendix worked his way up from intern in 2009 to general manager of the Rays in 2021, he got experience in all aspects of running a team, including making major decisions.

But that’s not the same as being the boss.

“It’s different because I don’t know anybody here,” Bendix said. “I spent 15 years building relationships with the Rays, and those relationships run deep, as happens when you have that much time spent together with great people.

“Here I think I’m just done with six months. So it’s just very, very different trying to get to know people over that amount of time, and especially to get to know people from this chair. That’s a very different experience.”

So, too, has been explaining unpopular moves, such as the unusually early May 4 trade of two-time batting champ Luis Arraez to San Diego for prospects, and Bendix’s blunt assessment after 33 games (albeit 9-24) that “we are unlikely to make the playoffs this year” as part of the reason why.

“We’ve taken some heat for deals with the Rays, a little bit of heat here and there. But it’s certainly different when you’re the person sitting in this chair making that decision,” Bendix said.

“And it’s certainly different that this fan base has not had much success, right? The Rays have not had the ultimate success, but especially since 2008 when they’ve won the third-most games in baseball. And it’s just a very different climate when you have kind of the history that this organization has as compared to the Rays.”

That point raises a different question for another day, about which franchise has done better overall:

The Marlins in their first 31 seasons had two World Series championships, never won their division, made four total postseason appearances, finished with a winning record eight times. Going into the week, they’re overall record is 2,262-2,648, .461.

The Rays in their first 26 seasons lost two World Series, won four division titles, made nine total postseason appearances, finished over .500 12 times. They have an overall record of 2,040-2,128, .489.

Bendix’s Marlins, after an 11-32 start, have played better of late and are now 21-39, though still worst in the National League and better than only the White Sox.

Bendix, of course, is confident they will improve over time.

“There’s a lot of work still in front of us to do, but I feel great about the support I’ve gotten from ownership, I feel great about the people that we’re building around us, and I’m very excited about the direction of the franchise,” he said.

Rays manager Kevin Cash said Bendix has reason to be confident.

“Him and I worked together very closely for many years,” Cash said. “I see from afar what is being said and what they’ve gone through, but Pete is totally equipped to handle that. And I’m happy for him.”

For these next two days, Bendix plans to do everything he can to help, including passing along to Marlins manager Skip Schumaker whatever scouting and analytical info he has on his former Rays players:

“I will definitely give every bit of knowledge I have about how to get these guys out.”

• • •

