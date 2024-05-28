Marlins bobble a chance in the seventh inning to beat Padres in a series opener

Donovan Solano homered and the host San Diego Padres took advantage of two errors by Miami Marlins shortstop Tim Anderson in the seventh inning to escape with a 2-1 win in the opener of the three-game series on Monday afternoon.

San Diego starter Michael King allowed one run and three hits in five innings, striking out seven and walking one.

Adrian Morejon (1-0) pitched a scoreless sixth and seventh for the Padres, who had dropped two of three. Yuki Matsui stranded the tying run at third in the eighth before Robert Suarez pitched the ninth for his 16th save in 16 opportunities.

Marlins starter Trevor Rogers allowed one run and six hits in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out three and walked two.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. homered and doubled to account for half of the hits for Miami, which had won three of four.

Solano pulled a hanging slider over the wall in left with two outs in the second to give the Padres a 1-0 lead.

It was Solano’s first homer with the Padres, who signed him to a minor-league contract in April and recalled him from Triple A El Paso on May 5.

Chisholm blasted a two-out solo homer to right to tie it 1-1 in the third.

San Diego No. 9 hitter Ha-Seong Kim led off the seventh with a single off A.J. Puk (0-6) before Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a hard-hit one-hopper that Anderson failed to backhand cleanly for an error.

After getting the second out, Anderson committed another error on a grounder up the middle, loading the bases for Jake Cronenworth, who walked to force in a run and give San Diego a 2-1 lead.

Both teams failed to take advantage of leadoff doubles in the fourth inning.

Jurickson Profar walked on four pitches to start the sixth and Manny Machado singled up the middle. Cronenworth struck out looking at the end of a 10-pitch at-bat, ending the day for Rogers.

Declan Cronin entered and hit Solano with his first pitch to load the bases, but Luis Campusano struck out and Jackson Merrill lined out to center to end the threat.

San Diego first baseman Luis Arraez faced the Marlins for the first time since they traded him to the Padres on May 4. He went 1 for 4 in the leadoff spot.