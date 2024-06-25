Marlins aim to stop road losing streak, face the Royals

Miami Marlins (27-51, fifth in the NL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (43-37, third in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Yonny Chirinos (0-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, six strikeouts); Royals: Seth Lugo (10-2, 2.42 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 87 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Royals -205, Marlins +171; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins travel to the Kansas City Royals looking to break a six-game road slide.

Kansas City is 43-37 overall and 26-14 at home. The Royals have a 21-10 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Miami is 27-51 overall and 11-24 on the road. The Marlins have an 18-10 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Tuesday's game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Salvador Perez leads the Royals with 12 home runs while slugging .462. Kyle Isbel is 9-for-31 with two triples, a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Jazz Chisholm has a .264 batting average to lead the Marlins, and has 12 doubles, four triples and 10 home runs. Tim Anderson is 13-for-41 with two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, .173 batting average, 4.23 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Marlins: 4-6, .213 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Adam Frazier: 10-Day IL (thumb), Dan Altavilla: 10-Day IL (oblique), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (biceps), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Marlins: Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (back), Edward Cabrera: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Weathers: 15-Day IL (finger), Sixto Sanchez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.