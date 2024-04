Marlins aim to end slide in game against the Cardinals

Miami Marlins (0-7) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (3-4)

St. Louis; Thursday, 4:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Ryan Weathers (0-1, 6.75 ERA, 2.25 WHIP, five strikeouts); Cardinals: Lance Lynn (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, five strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cardinals -151, Marlins +127; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins, on a seven-game losing streak, play the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis had a 71-91 record overall and a 35-46 record in home games last season. The Cardinals slugged .416 as a team last season with 3.0 extra base hits per game.

Miami had an 84-78 record overall and a 38-43 record on the road last season. The Marlins pitching staff had a 4.22 ERA collectively last season while averaging 9.3 strikeouts and 3.2 walks per nine innings.

INJURIES: Cardinals: Brendan Donovan: day-to-day (elbow), Riley O'Brien: 15-Day IL (forearm), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rom: 15-Day IL (biceps), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sonny Gray: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (ribs)

Marlins: Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eury Perez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josh Simpson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Xavier Edwards: 10-Day IL (foot), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (neck), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.