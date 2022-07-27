Marlen Reusser - Marlen Reusser goes it alone to leave Tour de France Femmes trailling in her dust - GETTY IMAGES

A sensational solo ride from Switzerland’s Marlen Reusser ensured a fourth stage winner in as many days in the Tour de France Femmes as the race approached its halfway point.

Reusser, the SD Worx rider, triumphed on this leg-snapper of a stage along the treacherous white roads of the champagne region from Troyes to Bar-sur-Aube.

The two-time European time-trial champion launched an attack with 23 kilometres remaining after navigating the Chemin Blanc de Vitry, the fourth and final gravel section of the day, and quickly opened up an advantage over the bunch.

After an energy-sapping afternoon on the bumpy route – which forced scores of riders to swap bikes frantically with team-mates – the peloton did not have the tenacity or hunger to catch her.

“The team had a plan to make it a hard race and we just said attack and one of us would go and I was lucky it was me,” Reusser said. “We have our GC (general classification) leaders, and we always try to keep them there, but also have an open-race strategy so everyone is allowed to win a stage. I’m grateful and thankful to my team. I think in this tour it was the kind of stage that proved the kind of rider I am.”

A resilient one, most definitely. Reusser thoroughly deserved this comfortable victory in every sense after enduring a tough 12 months. The 30-year-old badly contracted Covid this year, which forced her to miss the Swiss national championships. She also abandoned the Women’s Tour with a sprained hand, and sustained a triple pelvic fracture during a training ride four years ago that briefly left her in a wheelchair.

The recollection of those dark times would have provided extra motivation as she splintered off the pack and raced clear before rolling into the picture-postcard town of Bar-sur-Aube. Her nearest rivals – Evita Muzic (FDJ-Suez-Futuroscope) and Alena Amialiusik (Canyon-Sram) – were nearly 1½ minutes behind her.

Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) came through the battle unscathed in fifth and will ride in the maillot jaune for a third consecutive day after holding her 16-second gap over Italy’s Silvia Persico (Valcar Travel and Service) and Poland’s Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-Sram) as the overall race leader.

Niewiadoma had briefly kept the pressure on at the front of the bunch, tussling it out with Vos in between the dust clouds on a stop-start afternoon for the peloton.

Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ-Suez-Futuroscope), who won stage two, and Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) were among a number of big names who punctured. Uttrup Ludwig’s swift bike-swap with team-mate Vittoria Guazzini could prove influential later in the race, with the Dane sitting ninth overall.

It was a particularly unfortunate day for Spanish rider Mavi Garcia (UAE Team ADQ), who had already punctured twice before being taken out on the road by her own team car, while Van Vleuten continued to suffer misfortune after her own puncture issues.

At 175km, Thursday’s fourth stage will be 15km longer than women are permitted to ride at WorldTour level – and the longest race on the women’s scene since stage four of the 2020 Giro Donne, which famously prompted Uttrup Ludwig to laud the fact that female cyclists were beginning to be taken seriously because their “uteruses won’t fall out on long stages”.