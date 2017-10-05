Marleau scores twice in Toronto debut, Leafs rout Jets 7-2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) -- Patrick Marleau scored twice in his Maple Leafs debut and Toronto beat the Winnipeg Jets 7-2 on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams.

The 38-year-old Marleau signed with Toronto as a free agent after 19 seasons with the San Jose Sharks. He has 510 career goals.

Nazem Kadri, James van Riemsdyk and William Nylander scored in a three-minute span in the first period. Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner also scored, and Frederik Andersen made 35 saves.

Mark Scheifele ended Andersen's shutout bid midway through the third period, and Mathieu Perreault also scored for Winnipeg.

New Jets goalie Steve Mason was pulled after Marleau's second goal 36 seconds into the third period, having allowed five goals on 20 shots. Connor Hellebuyck stopped nine of 11 shots in relief.

Winnipeg was dominating the opening period, getting three early power plays and testing Andersen with at least eight shots with the man advantage, but Toronto opened the scoring on its only power play of the period.

With Jets defenseman Jacob Trouba in the penalty box for hooking, Kadri went in front of Mason and took a shot, got his own rebound and then jammed the puck into the net with 4:15 to go.

The Leafs made it 2-0 with 2:20 left when Tyler Bozak went up against Scheifele in a faceoff, got his stick on the loose puck and sent a backhand pass to Van Riemsdyk for his quick, low shot.

Nylander used Toronto's 10th shot to make it 3-0 with 1:37 to go in the period.

Mason was beaten again after Matthews sent a pass across to Marleau, who went in alone, did a little stickhandling and flipped a backhander into the net at 8:32. Marleau added his second goal after Kadri went down the ice into the corner and fed a pass back to the newcomer 36 seconds into the third.