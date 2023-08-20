Marlborough racing tips and best bets for today's races

Following today’s racing tips? In need of some guidance? Or just fancy a flutter?

Each day Marlborough brings you the best bets from every race at every racecourse around the country.

From the bright lights of the Cheltenham Festival and Glorious Goodwood to a low-key evening meeting at Chelmsford City, we have all your racing tips and best bets covered. Meanwhile, you can get the latest betting offers and free bets from the top bookmakers here.

Looking for a daily racing nap? Marlborough will indicate his top tip for the day in traditional style, with his other notable selection highlighted with “NB”.

So come back every morning for Marlborough’s daily selection. Note, tomorrow’s tips will appear towards the bottom of the page. Good luck!

Sunday, August 20

Pontefract

2.25 Tan Rapido

2.55 Evening Story

3.25 Gale Force Maya

4.00 Yorkindness

4.30 Clan Chieftain

5.00 No Saint

Southwell

2.35 Flavius Titus

3.05 Coast

3.40 Another Gift

4.10 Yeoman

4.40 Deep Blue

5.10 Mehmo

5.40 Eloped

Sandown

3.45 Equity Law

4.15 Be Proud

4.45 Reaching High NB

5.15 Derry Lad

5.45 Metal Merchant Nap

6.15 Zarga

6.45 Diamond Bay

Marlborough Nap : Metal Merchant, 5.45 Sandown

Whistler Nap: Derry Lad 5.15 Sandown

Monday, August 21

Bangor

4.30 The Big Jetaway

5.00 Al Zaraqaan

5.30 State Lane

6.05 Farouk de Cheneau

6.35 Max of Stars

7.05 Gifted Angel

7.35 nowyouvebinandunit

8.05 Police Academy

Lingfield

5.10 Royal Athena Nap

5.45 Girl Magic

6.20 Shot

6.50 Invincible Molly

7.20 Belo Horizonte nb

7.50 Thank The Lord

Brighton

2.05 Vidi Vici

2.40 Cobalt Blue

3.15 Global Style

3.50 Cryptos Dream

4.25 Rhubarb Bikini

4.55 Optiva Star

Catterick

2.25 Just Hiss

3.00 Crack The Code

3.35 A Poet’s Secret

4.10 Soul Seeker

4.45 Quercus

5.20 Langholm