Marlborough racing tips and best bets for today’s races
Following today’s racing tips? In need of some guidance? Or just fancy a flutter?
Each day Marlborough brings you the best bets from every race at every racecourse around the country.
From the bright lights of the Cheltenham Festival and Glorious Goodwood to a low-key evening meeting at Chelmsford City, we have all your racing tips and best bets covered. Meanwhile, you can get the latest betting offers and free bets from the top bookmakers here.
Looking for a daily racing nap? Marlborough will indicate his top tip for the day in traditional style, with his other notable selection highlighted with “NB”.
So come back every morning for Marlborough’s daily selection. Note, tomorrow’s tips will appear towards the bottom of the page. Good luck!
Sunday, August 20
Pontefract
2.25 Tan Rapido
2.55 Evening Story
3.25 Gale Force Maya
4.00 Yorkindness
4.30 Clan Chieftain
5.00 No Saint
Southwell
2.35 Flavius Titus
3.05 Coast
3.40 Another Gift
4.10 Yeoman
4.40 Deep Blue
5.10 Mehmo
5.40 Eloped
Sandown
3.45 Equity Law
4.15 Be Proud
4.45 Reaching High NB
5.15 Derry Lad
5.45 Metal Merchant Nap
6.15 Zarga
6.45 Diamond Bay
Marlborough Nap: Metal Merchant, 5.45 Sandown
Whistler Nap: Derry Lad 5.15 Sandown
Monday, August 21
Bangor
4.30 The Big Jetaway
5.00 Al Zaraqaan
5.30 State Lane
6.05 Farouk de Cheneau
6.35 Max of Stars
7.05 Gifted Angel
7.35 nowyouvebinandunit
8.05 Police Academy
Lingfield
5.10 Royal Athena Nap
5.45 Girl Magic
6.20 Shot
6.50 Invincible Molly
7.20 Belo Horizonte nb
7.50 Thank The Lord
Brighton
2.05 Vidi Vici
2.40 Cobalt Blue
3.15 Global Style
3.50 Cryptos Dream
4.25 Rhubarb Bikini
4.55 Optiva Star
Catterick
2.25 Just Hiss
3.00 Crack The Code
3.35 A Poet’s Secret
4.10 Soul Seeker
4.45 Quercus
5.20 Langholm
Marlborough Nap: Royal Athena, 5.10 Lingfield
Whistler Nap: Quercus, 4.45 Catterick