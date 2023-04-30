Marlborough racing tips and best bets for today's races

Sunday, April 30

Wetherby

1.55 Rosa Chinensis nb

2.30 Golden Maverick NAP

3.05 Westernesse

3.35 Nine Elms

4.05 Twelfth Knight

4.35 Canaria Prince

5.05 Cinnodin

Musselburgh

3.45 Girl Magic

4.15 Love Billy Boy

4.45 Elim

5.15 Notinforanother

5.45 Out Of Shadows

6.15 Maywake

6.45 Rock Melody

Whistler Nap : Elim, 4.45 Musselburgh

Marlborough Nap: Golden Maverick, 2.30 Wetherby

Monday, May 1

Warwick

1.30 Exmoor Forest

2.02 Queens Gamble

2.37 Mayhem Mya

3.12 Unspeakable

3.47 Hilltown

4.22 Another Crick

4.57 Elios D'Or

5.32 Regal Renaissance

Kempton

1.55 Ialaos du Mou

2.30 Hector Jaguen

3.05 Joe Cotton

3.40 Duc de Beauchene

4.15 Queens Rock

4.50 Not Available

5.25 Mr Tambourine Man

Windsor

2.09 Stone Circle

2.44 Royal Cap

3.19 Bletchley Storm

3.54 Tyger Bay

4.29 Shamekh NAP

5.04 Chagall

5.39 Graham

Beverley

2.18 Ponga

2.53 Zuffulo

3.28 River Usk

4.03 Stellar

4.38 Makalo

5.13 On The River

5.48 Blue Yonder

Bath

2.23 My Delililah

2.58 Dark Fandango

3.33 Fossos

4.08 Platinum Prince

4.43 Wind Your Neck In

5.18 Aurophobia

5.53 Vitralite NB