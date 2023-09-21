Marlborough racing tips and best bets for today's races

Following today’s racing tips? In need of some guidance? Or just fancy a flutter?

Each day Marlborough brings you the best bets from every race at every racecourse around the country.

From the bright lights of the Cheltenham Festival and Glorious Goodwood to a low-key evening meeting at Chelmsford City, we have all your racing tips and best bets covered. Meanwhile, you can get the latest betting offers and free bets from the top bookmakers here.

Looking for a daily racing nap? Marlborough will indicate his top tip for the day in traditional style, with his other notable selection highlighted with “NB”.

So come back every morning for Marlborough’s daily selection. Note, tomorrow’s tips will appear towards the bottom of the page. Good luck.

Thursday, September 21

Ayr

1.20 Colorada Dancer

1.50 Sisyphean

2.25 Wee Fat Mac

3.00 Painters Palette

3.35 Bosc Girl

4.10 Tobetso

4.45 Jkr Cobbler

5.17 Rory

Pontefract

2.00 Derwent Boy

2.35 Bondy

3.10 Kittykarma

3.45 Unequal Love

4.20 Manxman

4.55 Hosanna Power

5.30 Mother Mary

Yarmouth

2.10 Phoenix Passion

2.45 Adore You

3.20 Labalaba

3.55 Hydration

4.30 Divine Comedy

5.05 Valtellina

5.40 Seattle Time

6.10 Media Guest

Chelmsford

5.24 Al Azhar

6.00 Green Sigma

6.30 Brilliant Blue

7.00 He’s A Monster Nap

7.30 Greek Giant NB

8.00 Talamanca

8.30 Cryptos Dream

Whistler Nap: He’s A Monster, 7.00 Chelmsford

Marlborough Nap: Shandy Star, 3.45 Pontefract

Friday, September 22

Ayr

1.15 Miss Roberts

1.45 Almrada Prince

2.15 Beautiful Diamond NAP

2.50 Perdika

3.25 Rock Melody

4.00 Big Bad Wolf

4.35 Tuscan

5.10 Annandale

Newbury

1.50 Movie Maker

2.25 Serene Seraph

3.00 Jubilee Walk

3.35 Blue Lemons NB

4.10 Aldaary

4.45 Market Value

5.20 Dubai Souq

Newton Abbot

2.00 Outlaw Peter

2.35 Ben Lilly

3.10 Manimole

3.45 Frankie Faulkner

4.20 Alvaniy

4.55 Star Legend

Kempton

4.40 Orne

5.15 Age Of Baroque

5.45 Whispering Words

6.15 Olympic Candle

6.45 Primeval

7.15 Mythical Guest

7.45 Bobby Kennedy

8.15 Marsh Lock

Marlborough Nap: Beautiful Diamond, 2.15 Pontefract

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.