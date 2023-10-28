Marlboro football rallies to beat South Brunswick in South Group 5 quarterfinals

MARLBORO – South Brunswick looked terrific in its opening drive, carving up yards and taking the early lead against Marlboro in Saturday’s NJSIAA South Group 5 quarterfinal.

For Matt Cassidy and his Mustang teammates, though, it was all about staying calm and not getting frazzled.

“No panic,” Cassidy said. “I don’t think we ever had any panic. You just got to move on. You got to answer. You got to respond.”

Marlboro did just that, taking a lead right before halftime in grinding out the methodical 26-16 win on the unseasonably warm day.

Marlboro's Christian LaFonte runs against South Brunswick in the football South Group 5 playoff game on Oct. 28, 2023

Cassidy rushed for 123 yards on 15 carries and scored from runs of 40, 15 and 1 yards. Christian LaFonte added 64 rushing yards on 10 carries.

Marlboro capped the scoring on a 5-yard pass from Brayden Klein to Mike Consolazio with 9:18 left.

What does it mean

The third-seeded Mustangs (7-2) will travel to No. 2 Hillsborough in next week’s semifinal. South Brunswick finished its season at 5-5.

Game ball

For Cassidy, the win had extra meaning. The senior dislocated and tore his right elbow in last year’s opening-round win over Washington Township. Cassidy, who pointed to the vertical scar, thought about the injury Saturday.

“It was kind of personal coming back,” Cassidy said. “I needed to have some revenge on my mind.”

Marlboro key plays

Marlboro’s Anthony Tropeano recovered a fumble at the Vikings’ 40-yard line early in the third quarter. Cassidy’s 1-yard run capped the drive and gave Marlboro a 19-8, two-possession lead.

Marlboro drove 72 yards in under a minute to take a 12-8 lead with 37 seconds before halftime. Consolazio connected with Sam Hirsch and Luke Houston for long passes and Cassidy finished with a 15-yard run.

South Brunswick key plays

The Vikings took an 8-0 lead on their first possession as quarterback Braden Paulmenn broke for a 26-yard TD run after faking a handoff. Jeylon Billups ran in the 2-points. Billiups had a double-digit run on the drive.

Paulmenn added a 21-yard TD run in the third quarter and threw the two-point pass to Shamil Dixon.

They said it

Marlboro coach Jason Dagato said, “Sometimes the other team does good things. You got to get your bearings a little bit. Get your feet underneath you, put your feet in the ground and go play some football at that point – and it’s part of having a veteran group. They don’t panic and they understand how to get going.”

South Brunswick coach Joe Goerge said, “It’s disappointing today, but we’re just the kind of team where we can’t make those kind of mistakes. It’s just hard, playing 13 guys. They work their butts off. It was just nice to get South Brunswick back in the playoffs.”

Cassidy said, “They were a very good team. They were able to do things. They could run the ball. The triple option, especially now a days – it’s not like the 1980s anymore. You don’t see the triple option too often. So anytime you do play the triple option, you really got to go all in and practice all week.”

