Markus Paul surrounded by ‘lots of love’ while in serious condition

Dallas Cowboys Strength and Conditioning Coach Markus Paul was rushed to the hospital after collapsing at the team’s facility on Tuesday. The team released a statement hours later and canceled Tuesday’s practice which would’ve been the team’s first since their Week 11 win against the Minnesota Vikings.

There were premature reports Paul had passed away, however, several family members debunked them and let it be known that while he was in serious condition that he is still alive and fighting. His daughter posted on social media that Paul was on life support and there have not been any public updates on his condition since then. On Wednesday morning, his niece tweeted he’s surrounded by lots of love while he continues to fight for his life.

My uncle Markus is surrounded by lots of love! His wife has been by his side and his children were flown in last night. His father, siblings and nieces are also flying over to Dallas this morning. Keep praying and believing everyone. He is in the best of hands! — Antoinette Paul Ramos (@AntoinettePaul_) November 25, 2020

Paul joined the Cowboys staff in 2018 after stints with the New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots, New York Jets, and New York Giants. According to team owner Jerry Jones, Paul is one of the most loved figures in the organization.

Jerry Jones on Markus Paul to @wfaa: “He’s one of the most loved people we have with the Dallas Cowboys. He touches everybody. … Certainly our hearts are with him and his family. His condition is really where it has been. We have no update, but we’re very concerned about him.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 25, 2020

The Cowboys won’t just have the motivation of playing for the top spot in the NFC East on Thanksgiving but they’ll also be fighting in spirit with Paul.