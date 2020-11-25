Markus Paul surrounded by ‘lots of love’ while in serious condition

Matthew Lenix
·2 min read

Dallas Cowboys Strength and Conditioning Coach Markus Paul was rushed to the hospital after collapsing at the team’s facility on Tuesday. The team released a statement hours later and canceled Tuesday’s practice which would’ve been the team’s first since their Week 11 win against the Minnesota Vikings.

There were premature reports Paul had passed away, however, several family members debunked them and let it be known that while he was in serious condition that he is still alive and fighting. His daughter posted on social media that Paul was on life support and there have not been any public updates on his condition since then. On Wednesday morning, his niece tweeted he’s surrounded by lots of love while he continues to fight for his life.

Paul joined the Cowboys staff in 2018 after stints with the New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots, New York Jets, and New York Giants. According to team owner Jerry Jones, Paul is one of the most loved figures in the organization.

The Cowboys won’t just have the motivation of playing for the top spot in the NFC East on Thanksgiving but they’ll also be fighting in spirit with Paul.

