Markus Cook out as Vigor head football coach

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — After leading Vigor football for two seasons, Markus Cook is out as the Wolves head coach. Cook’s contract was not renewed by school administration, sources tell WKRG Sports Director Simone Eli.

Vigor players were informed of the decision in a team meeting on Thursday by interim principal Tiffany Buchanan. WRKG has reached out to administrators at Mobile County Public Schools and Cook for comment, and are awaiting response.

The Wolves have missed the playoffs the last two years after winning the Class 4A state championship in 2021. Vigor went 5-4 and 7-3 in Cook’s two seasons at the helm. A forfeit loss to UMS-Wright, a game the Wolfpack won on the field 31-9, cost them a playoff spot last season.

Prior to becoming the head coach of his alma mater, Cook was the co-offensive coordinator at Vigor during the Wolves’ title run in 2021. He took over interim coaching duties when John McKenzie was placed on administrative leave following the championship season.

Cook was officially named Vigor’s head coach in July of 2022 by then principal Gerald Cunningham. McKenzie stayed in the Mobile County Public School System, becoming the head coach at Murphy for one season before taking over at Paul Bryant.

Prior to the 2023 school year, Cunningham resigned at Vigor’s principal after being placed on administrative leave due to $100k in mismanaged funds.

Vigor will look to hire a new head coach as the Wolves begin summer practice ahead of the 2024 season. Just last month during “33 Teams in 33 Days,” the WKRG sports team highlighted Vigor’s veteran roster returning this fall.

Cook, a Prichard-native and 2013 Vigor graduate, was an All-American center at Jackson State and earned a Masters at West Alabama before returning to coach at Vigor.

The Wolves open the 2024 season against rival Blount in the “Battle of Prichard” on August 23rd.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.