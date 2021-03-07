Mark's long 3-pointer at buzzer lifts Houston to 67-64 win

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
  • Houston guard Tramon Mark, bottom, celebrates his game-winning 3-point basket with teammates during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Memphis, Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
  • Houston guard Tramon Mark, right, celebrates his game-winning 3-point basket with DeJon Jarreau during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Memphis, Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
1 / 2

Mark's long 3-pointer at buzzer lifts Houston to 67-64 win

Houston guard Tramon Mark, bottom, celebrates his game-winning 3-point basket with teammates during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Memphis, Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

HOUSTON (AP) Tramon Mark hit a long 3-pointer as time expired to give No. 9 Houston a 67-64 win over Memphis on Sunday.

After Memphis had tied it with 1.7 seconds left, Marcus Sasser threw the ball to midcourt where Mark picked it up. He dribbled through two Memphis defenders and launched a 35-footer off the backboard and in.

''I saw it the whole way in,'' Houston guard DeJon Jarreau said. ''I was standing right next to him. Just grabbed it, shot it with confidence. That's what he does. He makes unorthodox shots like that. It was a one-legged leaning 3 from halfcourt, and he hit it.''

Houston mobbed Mark in a hectic scene under the basket following the win.

''It was a good angle to the backboard,'' Justin Gorham, who was under the basket when the shot went in, said. ''It was so low, and I saw it hit the backboard and go in. I said `That's game' when it hit the backboard.''

Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said the play was drawn up for Mark.

''The last thing we told Tramon in the huddle was he would have time to catch it, dribble and get the shot off,'' Sampson said. ''The kid made a heck of a shot.''

Jarreau had 19 points and eight rebounds, Quentin Grimes added 17 points and eight rebounds and Gorham had 10 points and 12 rebounds for the Cougars (21-3, 14-3 American), who won their fourth straight game. Mark finished with eight points and shot 3 for 12 from the field.

''Very fortunate to make the shot; very fortunate to win the game,'' Sampson said. ''To win on a shot like that almost seems unfair.''

Landers Nolley II scored 14 points, Lester Quinones and DeAndre Williams each added 11 points for Memphis (15-7, 11-4). The Tigers shot 47%, including 8 of 21 on 3-pointers. Memphis had its six-game winning streak snapped.

Memphis coach Penny Hardaway said the Tigers were going to foul on the last play since they had two to give, but he was concerned about possibly giving Houston the ball at halfcourt with 1.5 seconds remaining.

''When he turned to his strong hand, I didn't like that at all because it was 1.7 seconds,'' Hardaway said. ''When he split Damion Baugh and Lester and he released the ball, from my angle, I saw it going in all the way.''

Quinones missed a 3-pointer, but Houston couldn't grab the rebound, and it bounced out to Boogie Ellis, who hit a 3-pointer with 1.7 seconds left to tie it at 64.

Houston had a chance to put the game away, but Sasser missed a 3-pointer with 23 seconds remaining, Jarreau grabbed the rebound but it was stolen by Williams.

Williams cut the lead to 64-61 on a layup with three minutes remaining but missed the free throw. After both teams traded missed baskets and turnovers over the next two minutes, Quinones missed the front end of a one-and-one with 49 seconds left and Gorham grabbed the rebound.

Trailing 58-56 with 6:44 remaining, Houston went on an 8-1 spurt over the next 3 1/2 minutes to take a five-point lead on a jumper by Sasser.

BIG PICTURE

Memphis: The Tigers missed a chance to improve their NCAA Tournament chances with a marquee win. . Memphis shot 10 of 20 from the free-throw line. The Tigers got 16 points from their bench and had 14 assists.

''We're very talented, but we take way too many plays off,'' Hardaway said. ''We came into the game understanding what we had to do to them, and that was to keep them off the glass, and we didn't do a good job.''

Houston: The Cougars earned a solid win to help their quest for a higher seed in the NCAA Tournament. ... Houston, which won its 25th straight home win, outrebounded Memphis 40-32. Houston held a 15-6 advantage in offensive rebounds.

UP NEXT

Memphis: The Tigers will be the No. 3 seed in the American Athletic Tournament and will play Friday in the quarterfinals.

Houston: The Cougars will be the No. 2 seed in the AAC Tournament and will play Friday in the quarterfinals.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Recommended Stories

  • Garza gets 21 points, No. 5 Iowa tops No. 25 Wisconsin 77-73

    IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) It was Senior Day, but Luka Garza didn't know he was going to have to give a speech. The Iowa center also didn't know what else was coming in the postgame ceremony. Minutes after the 6-foot-11 star scored 21 points and had 16 rebounds to lead the fifth-ranked Hawkeyes over No. 25 Wisconsin 77-73 Sunday, Iowa athletic director Gary Barta announced Garza's jersey No. 55 would be retired after the season.

  • Gators implode in Knoxville without Tre Mann

    The Gators will start the SEC Tournament as the No. 5 seed following Sunday's loss in Knoxville.

  • Welcome to March: No. 9 Houston survives Memphis on improbable buzzer-beating heave

    Memphis appeared to force overtime with 1.7 seconds remaining.

  • White House cites 'active threat,' urges action despite Microsoft patch

    The White House on Sunday urged computer network operators to take further steps to gauge whether their systems were targeted amid a hack of Microsoft Corp's Outlook email program, saying a recent software patch still left serious vulnerabilities. "This is an active threat still developing and we urge network operators to take it very seriously," a White House official said, adding that top U.S. security officials were working to decide what next steps to take following the breach. The White House official, in a statement, said the administration was making "a whole of government response."

  • UConn G James Bouknight named to All-Big East First Team

    UConn's James Bouknight and Adama Sanogo were both awared All-Big East honors on Sunday.

  • How Biden's stimulus checks bill can cut your health insurance costs

    New premium subsidies could extend coverage to more than a million Americans.

  • LeBron James to sit Wednesday at Sacramento

    LeBron James is getting a game off after starting the first 36 for the Los Angeles Lakers this season. James is out for Wednesday night's game against the Sacramento Kings. James did not travel with the team after a loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday and is getting a few days away from the team before heading to Atlanta for the 2021 NBA All-Star Game festivities.

  • Report: UFC drops heavyweights Junior dos Santos, Alistair Overeem

    Two of UFC's longest-tenured heavyweights are on the way out.

  • T.J. McConnell posts rare triple-double with steals — off Pacers bench

    The Pacers guard posted one of the most unique stat lines in NBA history on Wednesday.

  • Fantasy basketball trade analyzer: Moves to consider for the second half

    Let's look at some potential trades to consider now that we're headed into the NBA All-Star Break.

  • How slipping gives NBA offenses more control in the pick-and-roll

    There is a moment after every switch is called but before it’s executed that the pick-setter is configured between two defenders but guarded by neither. That’s when they can literally slip underneath the defense and cut to a juicy opening.

  • A win over Dominick Cruz at UFC 259 is crucial for Casey Kenney’s bantamweight rise

    While 2020 was by no means perfect for bantamweight Casey Kenney, it was nonetheless a very fruitful year for him. Most importantly for Kenney, he was able to stay busy in 2020, picking up three wins in four fights, making for an impressive 5-1 start to his UFC career. “2020 wasn’t everybody’s year, but it was one of my better years,” Kenny told MMAWeekly.com. “It got me in a position where I want to be in the fight game. “I got some money in my pocket and gained some new fans; things I wanted to get done in this sport I did in 2020.” While some might look at a loss as a bad thing, Kenney views it as an opportunity to show his skill set. “I had my first loss in the UFC to start off in 2020, and everybody wants to see how you respond off a loss and I responded really well,” said Kenney. “The whole Fight Island thing was pretty cool too, fighting close back to back, and I got my first finish versus (Louis) Smolka as well. I went through a lot in 2020 and it was all good stuff.” This Saturday in Las Vegas, Kenney (16-2-1) will look to take another step forward in his career when he faces Dominick Cruz (22-3) in a UFC 259 preliminary 135-pound bout. TRENDING > Khamzat Chimaev says he’s done; Chechen leader and Dana White say he’s not retiring “To be a champion you have to beat former champions, and Dominick Cruz is a great place to start,” Kenney said. “He’s a legend in this sport, but I think this is my time, and hopefully we’ll see it very soon. “I’m fully prepared and time will tell out there, but Dominick Cruz is a huge test and I don’t want to look past him.” With how deep the 135-pound weight class is in the UFC, Kenney knows he’s going to have to do something to stand out amongst the pack to get to the top of the ladder. With that being said, he’s looking to make Saturday’s bout a springboard for his case to move closer to title contention. “This (fight) is what I’m focused on right now, but I do plan on getting in a couple more fights this year afterwards,” said Kenney.” “Bantamweight is one of the hottest divisions right now, so I’m going to need to put together a handful of wins to get that title shot. Dominick Cruz is a huge step in that direction, and I think that will help me get the fights I need to get that title shot, maybe later this year.” Patricio Pitbull issues million dollar challenge to Dana White to beat Conor McGregor (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Steelers sign QB Ben Roethlisberger to one-year contract

    Big Ben will return to the Steelers for the 2021 season.

  • NFL names Maia Chaka to officiating crew, making her first Black female referee

    Maia Chaka was named to the NFL Officiating Development Program in 2014.

  • Montrezl Harrell got a laughable technical foul for yelling 'and-1'

    Apparently yelling "and-1" during a basketball game is worth a technical foul now.

  • James Harden can be the greatest version of himself as a No. 2 option

    The freedom to just play and not be burdened by the ancillary things, to raising the ceiling of a team compared to the responsibility of ensuring the bottom doesn’t fall out of the floor, shouldn’t be criticized as much as acknowledged as a special space.

  • Tout Wars fantasy baseball draft results: Unplanned strategy, odd settings and belief in last year's breakouts

    Andy Behrens shares the results of his recent Tout Wars fantasy baseball draft — in which he implemented a strategy he'd never used before.

  • James Harden greeted with boos, cheers, logs another triple-double in return to Houston

    The fan reaction to Harden's Houston return was less positive than the official team welcome.

  • Urban Meyer says Jags are having a ‘serious’ conversation about a new team facility

    Urban Meyer has built winning programs all over the country and it's due to providing the best amenities to his players.

  • If Seahawks trade Russell Wilson, what’s their plan at quarterback?

    As a sense of unease and dysfunction hovers over the relationship between Russell Wilson and the Seahawks, a persistent question emerges regarding the aftermath of a potential trade. If Wilson goes, who replaces him at quarterback? The Seahawks don’t keep a highly-competent backup on the roster, surely due in part to the fact that Wilson [more]