Marko Arnautovic seals Austria win that puts Poland on brink of Euro 2024 exit

Austria earned their first win of Euro 2024 as Christoph Baumgartner’s fine second-half finish helped them to a 3-1 victory against Poland in Berlin.

Ralf Rangnick’s side required a response having lost to France in their Group D opener and they got off to a fast start when Gernot Trauner headed them in front.

Poland, who lost to the Netherlands in their first game, hit back to level through Krzysztof Piatek before half time but could not press on to find the win they needed, losing out to Baumgartner’s strike and a late penalty from Marko Arnautovic.

Robert Lewandowski was introduced on the hour mark for his first appearance of the tournament but it was Austria who struck again midway through a tight second half.

Alexander Prass’ ball forward was dummied by Arnautovic, allowing it to run beyond him and to the feet of Baumgartner, who opened up his body and from the edge of the box steered his finish beyond Wojciech Szczesny.

Marcel Sabitzer won a penalty when fouled by Szczesny as he bore down on goal, allowing Arnautovic to seal the win.

Austria beat Poland: As it happened...

On that note...

After Austria’s win, there are currently three teams on three points in Group D, but it won’t stay that way for long.

The Netherlands vs France kicks off at 8pm UK time. Kylian Mbappé, with his injured schnozz, is on the bench. Follow all the build-up and see the line-ups with Rob Bagchi’s live updates.

That’s it from me, thanks for reading.

Danny Röhl on Austria counterpart Rangnick

“He refreshed the national team and brought the belief back,” the Sheffield Wednesday manager says. “You saw it on the pitch. Today, they took the result and maybe with the underdog role, they can keep going and surprise in the next games.”

Too right. Four points will surely see Austria through to the knockout matches, even if they end up finishing third. They could surprise one of the big beasts of the Euro 2024 pack.

Austria’s controversial, ‘harsh’ penalty to make it three

As ITV shows scenes of Marko Arnautovic celebrating with fans in the stands, there’s pundit debate about the Austrian penalty.

Should it have been awarded? Karen Carney thinks it’s a penalty, despite Sabitzer’s heavy touch; Joleon Lescott reckons it’s harsh.

Full time: Poland 1 Austria 3

Head coach Ralf Rangnick pumps his fist after the final whistle, and well he might. That game swung on a dozen crucial minutes in the second half. Poland’s best was nearly enough, but Austria had the organisation, industriousness and the attacking flair.

That second goal was the pick of the bunch, a glorious passing move finished by Christoph Baumgartner. They had to show their resilience and grit far more than in their opener against France. I’d wager Austria will push the Netherlands very hard in their important final game in Group D.

Christoph Baumgartner celebrates with Austria's head coach Ralf Rangnick after scoring his side's second goal during a Group D match between Poland and Austria at Euro 2024 - AP

90 min: Poland 1 Austria 3

Four minutes of stoppage time to play. Poland did not win a match at Euro 2020 on the way to a group-stage exit and with only France to play, it looks like it might be the same fate in Germany this June.

Grosicki meets a ball 15 yards out at the back post, but it cannons wide.

88 min: Poland 1 Austria 3

There’s a big handball appeal, as Schmid’s cross went against a Polish hand. Austria are cutting through their tired opponents at will, saving their sexiest football until last.

Urbanski (Poland) ⇢ Zielinski

85 min: Poland 1 Austria 3

Ooh, so close. Seiwald plays in Konrad Laimer, who beats the offside trap and rounds the onrushing Szczesny to the left. However, the angle is acute and his shot on goal trickles past the far post.

84 mins: Poland 1 Austria 3

What a save by Wojciech Szczęsny to deny Stefan Posch, the finest of the match. He got his fingertips to a curling shot from the right-back to send the ball out from a corner.

That penalty took all the intensity out of the game. If anything, Austria look more likely to make it four as they maraud forward.

82 mins: Poland 1 Austria 3

Two of Austria’s most influential players are having their legs saved. Baumgartner and Arnautovic trot off; with the captain on a yellow, Ralf Rangnick isn’t taking any chances.

Schmid (Austria) ⇢ Baumgartner

Gregoritsch (Austria) ⇢ Arnautovic

GOAL! Poland 1 Austria 3 (Arnautovic 78’ pen)

Cool as you like, Austria captain Marko Arnautovic sends the ball into the bottom-right corner and the Polish goalkeeper the wrong way.

With that penalty, Rangnick’s boys should be over the line here in Berlin.

76 min: Poland 1 Austria 2

Penalty for Austria. Marcel Sabitzer was through on goal after a flick-on from Arnautovic, he went left round the keeper and clips Szczesny’s face. He seemed to leave his foot behind, but there’s not much arguing that. The contact was a clear.

The Polish goalkeeper gets a yellow card.

75 min: Poland 1 Austria 2

Wimmer nearly puts it beyond doubt, as the dazzling Baumgartner dances through and plays him in by the penalty box. Szczesny gets down well to his left to keep Poland in it. Fifteen minutes left. All Austria need to do is keep the ball and make the most of the space opening up, as their opponents desperately chase and try to get possession.

Lewandowski has been quiet so far...

Robert Lewandowski after receiving a yellow card in the Euro 2024 match between Poland and Austria - AFP

70 min: Poland 1 Austria 2

Swiderski sees his shot parried away by Pentz, and Arnautovic gets a yellow card for a high foot. We’ve seen that kind of thing from him before.

GOAL! Poland 1 Austria 2 (Baumgartner 66’)

A beautiful piece of fluid play puts Austria in front. Prasch is open on the left wing and plays a quick low ball inside, Arnautovic dummies it for Christoph Baumgartner. Allowing him a little space, he advances and slots it with his right foot into the bottom corner from the edge of the box. Sczcesny was outfoxed and dived to the wrong side.

RB Leipzig’s Baumgartner has been one of the best players on the pitch today, constantly posing problems for the Polish defence.

65 min: Poland 1 Austria 1

The free kick went to Arnautovic, who took a few yards of space at the back post because he was offside. Either way, after a brief six-yard box scramble, Austria’s attackers can’t convert his pass in the box.

Down the other end, Lewandowski gets a yellow card for using his elbow as he goes up for a header with Lienhart.

“It’s not really got going yet this half,” Andros Townsend says on ITV. That sums up this half, disjointed and back-and-forth.

62 min: Poland 1 Austria 1

Yellow card for Moder after rapping Baumgartner with his studs.

More changes afoot:

Prass (Austria) ⇢ Mwene

61 min: Poland 1 Austria 1

Dawidowicz heads well wide harmlessly from the corner. Thirty minutes left for one of these sides to break the deadlock. Robert Lewandowski has the most goals and most appearances for Poland, can he burnish his legend with a precious winner here?

59 min: Poland 1 Austria 1

Jakub Moder gets to a ball first and is taken out; another free-kick for Poland, on the edge of the box. Their fans roar with delight as Robert Lewandowski appears on the big screen in his kit, ready to come on and receiving some final tactical instructions. He will pull on the captain’s armband.

Meanwhile, Austria’s goalscorer Trauner goes off.

Danso (Austria) ⇢ Trauner

Lewandowski (Poland) ⇢ Buksa

Swiderski (Poland) ⇢ Piatek

56 min: Poland 1 Austria 1

Yellow card for Austria’s Patrick Wimmer, the substitute catching Zalewski’s shin as he performs a neat Cruyff turn and Poland break. Having been under pressure, Poland are moving the ball around nicely.

54 min: Poland 1 Austria 1

Slisz gets a yellow card for trying to take Baumgartner’s shirt off his back, but Sabitzer wastes the free kick in, sending it towards nobody and out.

51 min: Poland 1 Austria 1

Posch meets Wimmer’s corner with his head, but it’s straight at Wojciech Szczesny. Down the other end, Poland move the ball to Piatek, who shoots over from 25 yards. The Olympiastadion is a happy hunting ground for the midfielder, who played here for Hertha Berlin between 2020 and 2023.

49 min: Poland 1 Austria 1

Robert Lewandowski is spotted warming up. He looks set to step onto the field and play in his sixth major tournament. The 35-year-old could make the difference for Poland. A point doesn’t do much for either sides who, to remind you, both lost their opening matches in Group D.

The group’s other game, France vs the Netherlands, kicks off at 8pm tonight.

47 min: Poland 1 Austria 1

Austria are out and on the ball, looking to refind the intensity, which saw them well on top in the opening 20 minutes. Sabitzer has too much hot sauce on a cross from the left and it sails out. Most of their chances are coming through the Dortmund midfielder. He’s having a good Euros and won’t want it to end after three matches.

Brighton’s Moder on

The teams are coming back out, with a change apiece for each time.

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Jakub Moder gets a chance to impress for Poland, coming on for Piotrowski, who was anonymous.

Wimmer (Austria) ⇢ Grillitsch

Moder (Poland) ⇢ Piotrowski

Lescott: Austria caught short for the equaliser

“Austria will be disappointed,” says Joleon Lescott on the ITV coverage, referring to the Polish equaliser. They were gambling on a counter-attack which never materalised and didn’t have enough men back in the box.

“As soon as the ball goes over your head from a defensive point of view, you have to drop back and narrow the gap. Lewandowski will be itching to get on and contribute to getting three points.”

05:51 PM BST

Half-time: Poland 1 Austria 1

Zielinski bends it round the wall and it’s a fine save from Patrick Pentz, pushing it out at full-stretch to his left. Splendid effort. The goalkeeper claims the corner and that’s half-time.

Phew, a breathless half of football, with flowing play and minimal fouls. Austria came out flying and in the ascendancy, pressing hard, dominating possession and passing the ball through their opponents, but Poland were sharp on the counter and grew into the match. All to play for in this one.

Austria goalkeeper Patrick Pentz saves Zielinski's free kick in his team's match against Poland at Euro 2024 - AP

45 min: Poland 1 Austria 1

Slisz goes down clutching his face as he moves forward, 30 yards out. There was a little contact from Jan Bednarek’s hand as he looked to keep him in check. Free-kick from a dangerous position.

41 min: Poland 1 Austria 1

With little on around the box, Marcel Sabitzer turns on a sixpence, or whatever Euro small change is, and belts a ball just wide of the near post from 25 yards out. Szczesny was relieved to see that flash past the post, though he’d have no doubt claimed he had it covered.

39 min: Poland 1 Austria 1

After a contentious call from the referee to not blow for a foul for a shirt-pull on Buksa, Austria tear up the field with a three on two. Baumgartner sends it to Marcel Sabitzer, but a combination of Sczcesny and defender block his effort after getting bodies back.

That would have been extremely controversial if it had hit the back of the net. Looked like a marginal offside, anyway.

36 min: Poland 1 Austria 1

After an iffy start, the Polish players regained their composure and confidence, regularly exploiting space down the flanks and sending in deep crosses. Austria are back to their front-foot pressing, keeping the ball and moving it around midfield, trying to create a chance.

GOAL! Poland 1 Austria 1 (Piatek 30’)

Poland have equalised! Zielinski’s deep ball isn’t cleared and falls to Bednarek in the centre of the box.His shot is blocked, but it comes to Krzysztof Piątek, who zips right and side-foots it into the bottom-right corner. Calm, cool finish.

28 min: Poland 0 Austria 1

Look at Gernot Trauner’s face. Into the line-up for the first time at Euro 2024 and a goalscorer inside the first ten minutes. It’s only the Feyenoord centre-back’s second international goal, and matters a mite more than his first, in a friendly against Luxembourg.

Gernot Trauner celebrates after scoring the opening goal in Austria's Group D match against Poland - AP

23 min: Poland 0 Austria 1

Szczesny spreads himself wide to smother an effort from Arnautovic. Intricate link-up with Baumgartner there, spoiled by the fact the former Stoke striker was a country mile offside. It wouldn’t have counted if it had gone in.

22 min: Poland 0 Austria 1

Szczesny has to be alert and runs out of the box to head the ball out, getting there ahead of an onrushing Christoph Baumgartner. A lot is going down the left flank, with Mwene very mobile. Austria have had 69% possession so far, they’re squeezing the life out of their opponents.

19 min: Poland 0 Austria 1

A raking, low ball from Frankowski finds it way to the unmarked Zalewski on the left of the box, but he bashes it over. His hands are on his head in despair after that profligacy. You’ve got to be testing the goalkeeper from there.

Still, more fluid play from Poland, who are growing into this.

17 min: Poland 0 Austria 1

Big penalty appeal as Zielinski moves into the box and hits Mwene’s elbow with his shot. Would have been harsh, he’s doing his level best to keep his arms by his side. Austria gave the ball away sloppily and nearly paid for it there.

14 min: Poland 0 Austria 1

Austria pour forward in search of a second, forcing Poland to repel several crosses. They haven’t got a foothold in this game yet, their players like traffic bollards as the Austrians move the ball around them.

GOAL! Poland 0 Austria 1 (Trauner 9’)

And it was coming. Mwene with a dangerous cross from the left byline after his long throw-in came back to him. It goes to Gernot Trauner at the front post, who was unmarked, and he nods it past Szczesny. Too easy. Smart football from Austria, who have had all the pressure.

6 min: Poland 0 Austria 0

Frankowski heads a Posch cross out for a corner, which Szczesny punches away. Austria have started with an energy that would make the Duracell bunny look like a lazy slob. Most of the action has been in Poland’s half.

4 min: Poland 0 Austria 0

Trauner fouls Buksa in midfield and Poland get a brief breather. Austria’s midfielders are already in their face, pressing aggressively and forcing errors. Sabitzer fails to find Arnautovic on the edge of the box after midfield work wins the ball back.

1 min: Poland 0 Austria 0

After pre-match huddles, Austria’s captain Marko Arnautovic kicks off and they immediately push forward. A Sabitzer cross on the left goes out for a throw-in.

Out the teams come

The players from Poland and Austria stand for their national anthems. The stadium is a sea of red and white, given the team’s similar flags and national kits. Happily, the rain and thunderstorms have stopped.



Slap a flat cap on Michal Probierz and the Poland manager, dapper in his blue suit, could be an extra in Peaky Blinders. He’ll be hoping his XI have a blinder in Berlin.

Austria and their gegenpressing guru

Six own goals so far at Euro 2024 and not a single goalless draw yet. Madness. Hopefully, plenty of goals in this one too.

I was impressed by how Austria harried and chased France around the pitch, playing an aggressive game. They’ve got one of the most distinctive styles of play of any team at the tournament, disciples of gegenpressing guru Ralf Rangnick. Expect them to have plenty of possession. They ought to be able to play more expansively against Poland than they were against France.

Ralf Rangnick, Austria's head coach interviewed at Euro 2024 - Getty Images

One last look at the teams

Poland (3-5-2)

Szczesny; Bednarek, Dawidowicz, Kiwior; Frankowski, Piotrowski, Zielinski, Slisz, Zalewski; Buksa, Piatek.

Subs: Skorupski, Bulka, Salamon, Walukiewicz, Swiderski, Moder, Lewandowski, Grosicki, Romanczuk, Puchacz, D. Szymanski, Bereszynski, S. Szymanski, Skoras, Urbanski

Austria (4-2-3-1)

Pentz; Posch, Lienhart, Trauner, Mwene; Seiwald, Grillitsch; Baumgartner, Laimer, Sabitzer; Arnautovic.

Subs: Lindner, Hedl, Wober, Danso, Prass, Gregoritsch, Querfeld, Kainz, Schmid, Daniliuc, Seidl, Wimmer, Weimann, Entrup, Grull

Referee: Umut Meler (Turkey)

Pre-match build up from Berlin

Robert Lewandowski starts on the bench, but at least he's smiling as he warms up ahead of Poland's Group D match against Austria at Euro 2024. - AFP via Getty Images/Fabrice Coffrini

Passions are running high in Berlin. Poland fans cheer on their side. - Getty Images/Alex Livesey

Poland have the better of past exchanges

Historical head-to-heads don’t mean a great deal, but Poland have not lost any of their five competitive encounters against Austria. Most recently, they shared a goalless draw in Warsaw and beat them 1-0 away in qualification for Euro 2020.

All in all, from eleven matches, Poland have won six, drawn two and lost three.

The latest from Matt and Mike

Lots of work for Gareth Southgate to do after last night’s uninspiring 1-1 draw with Denmark, not least keeping the ball and pressing far better. Matt Law and Mike McGrath have fixed England for you in four-and-a-bit minutes, hopefully the manager gives this a watch and applies a few of these tips.



How do you think this one will go?

Having a wager?

Poland ring in the changes

Wholesale changes from Michal Probierz’s Poland. Krzysztof Piątek comes in for Urbanski, leading the line with Adam Buksa. Pawel Dawidowicz replaces Salamon at the back, while Piotrowski, Piatek and Slisz also make their first Euro 2024 starts.

Three changes from Austria. No Danso or Wober, the unfortunate own goal scorer in their first game, at the back for Austria and veteran Marko Arnautovic starts at top, displacing Michael Gregoritsch.

Teams announced, and there’s no Lewandowski...

The lineups are out, and the big news is that Robert Lewandowski isn’t in good enough nick to start for Poland.



Match preview

Good afternoon and welcome to our live blog from day eight at Euro 2024. Poland face Austria at the Olympiastadion in Berlin in the second round of games in Group D.

It’s essentially a case of winner stays in contention, as both sides lost their opening matches. Ralf Rangnick’s industrious Austria side went down 1-0 to France on Monday, but will line up as marginal favourites for this encounter.

With their high-energy, proactive pressing game, they pushed the pre-tournament favourites hard, with Christoph Baumgartner having a golden opportunity well saved by Mike Maignan. Though they struggled to contain Kylian Mbappe, they looked impressive were unlucky to concede an own goal.

RB Leipzig defensive midfielder Nicolas Seiwald stood out, with Borussia Dortmund’s Marcel Sabitzer also showing his flair in midfield. There is great optimism about the national football team in Austria and a fair few pundits have picked them as Euro 2024 dark horses. Time to show their mettle in the German capital, where it’s started tipping down.

“We have to win – it is absolutely clear to us,” the former Manchester United manager said. “To beat Poland, we need the same mix of aggression and compact play as we saw against France, but also joy on the pitch, optimism to move up the pitch and score.”

Meanwhile, after losing 2-1 to the Netherlands in their Group D curtain-raiser and ranked lowest from the four sides of their groups, at 28th in the world, Poland need all the help they can get.

A fit Robert Lewandowski could change the game for them. Their veteran talisman returned to training but is in a race against time to recover from a thigh injury and make the starting line-up.

“There is a big difference if you have the best player in the world on the bench or you have him on the pitch,” Poland manager Michał Probierz said of the Barcelona striker yesterday.

Lens striker Adam Buksa did a fine job of deputising for Big Lew against the Netherlands, putting Poland in front with his glancing header. Premier League watchers will also be well-acquainted with their back line, given Jan Bednarek (Southampton) and Jakub Kiwior (Arsenal) are at centre-back.

With four of the third-placed teams going through into the knockout stages at Euro 2024, every point matters.

Kick-off is at 5pm UK time. Team news to come shortly.

