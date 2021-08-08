Markleville Jamboree remains true to its roots

Aug. 8—MARKLEVILLE — Slowly, Jacarion Bryant extended the index finger on his left hand and let Pascal, a scaly chameleon, wrap his tail around it.

"It was soft," he said after Pascal's handler, Paul Venckus, took the reptile away. "He didn't feel anything like I was expecting."

Venckus, the owner of Hedgehog Hannah, a Carmel-based petting zoo, had a crowd of about 50 people paying close attention as, one by one, he carried 10 exotic animals around a pavilion at Markleville Community Park Saturday during the annual Markleville Jamboree.

A flagship event on the town's social calendar that was truncated last year by the coronavirus pandemic, the jamboree was back to a full schedule over the weekend, including Venckus's animal show, a parade, a motorcycle show and a concert lineup. The town's three churches also combined to hold a community worship service Sunday morning.

"It's a hometown festival, but we love people coming down, especially after the rough year we've had," said Todd Leever, a Markleville police officer who also serves as the town's street commissioner. "We've had a lot of people come back that went to Markleville High School, seeing their friends for a little reunion...it's all about the good 'ol days."

Leever was busy grilling hamburgers, hot dogs and bratwursts at a booth manned by members of the police department. The proceeds from the weekend, he said, will go toward the department's annual effort to provide toys and other items for families in the area at Christmas.

"Last year we helped over 100 kids and their families, and it grows every year," Leever said.

Organizers said they proceeded cautiously with planning this year's event, closely monitoring guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the Madison County Health Department. They also tried to assemble a wider variety of activities to interest a more diverse group of people.

Story continues

"A lot more people are attending, and we try to make events so we can involve different groups," said Wayne Fox, president of the Markleville Park Board. "You have Hedgehog Hannah for the little guys, and the music people, some of them are more appealing to different age groups, and of course the tractor group over there, that appeals to another different age group. That's what we try to do."

Leever estimated this year's jamboree drew about 40 vendors. He said discussions about next year's event will begin in about a month, and there is already talk of adding more attractions, including carnival rides.

But no matter how big the jamboree grows, organizers agreed that its theme will always center on gathering the town's residents — current and past — as well as visitors, for a weekend of socializing, reminiscing and old-fashioned family fun.

"It's the biggest social event of the year," said organizer Diana Smith. "Everybody comes out to see each other. The community pretty much comes together to do this."

Follow Andy Knight on Twitter @Andrew_J_Knight, or call 765-640-4809.