Markieff Morris went from odd man out to a key role in the Lakers' starting lineup

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Broderick Turner
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
LOS ANGELES, CALIF. - FEB. 28, 2021. Lakers forward Markieff Morris.
Lakers forward Markieff Morris drives to the basket in front of Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney during the second quarter of the Lakers' 117-91 win Sunday at Staples Center. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Thrust into a starting role, Markieff Morris was efficient and a key contributor for the Lakers against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night at Staples Center.

Morris started his third consecutive game, taking over for Kyle Kuzma, who had filled in at power forward for Anthony Davis while the All-Star forward is out with a strained right calf.

Before the Lakers torched the Warriors, 117-91, Coach Frank Vogel said he has started Morris because “I like what he brings to the table.”

Morris displayed a full sample of his game in his 24 minutes 14 seconds of playing time. He scored a season-high 13 points, tied for the second most on the Lakers behind LeBron James’ 19.

Morris collected eight rebounds, second on the team behind Kuzma’s 11 boards, and had four assists, also tied for second on the team.

Morris was four for eight from the field and two for four from three-point range. He was a plus-18 in the plus-minus department.

The Lakers have won two of the three games Morris has started while Davis is out. He had 12 points and nine rebounds in a start against the Utah Jazz last week.

“When Anthony went down, our first look was to play with Kuz in there and Bron sort of defending the four man,” Vogel said in a videoconference before the game. “We didn’t get off to a good start. We had lost three in a row and four out of five, so we wanted to look at this stretch of games to see Kieff in the starting lineup.”

In five starts this season, Morris is averaging 9.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 25.8 minutes. His ability to stretch the small forward position with his three-point shot and score down low has helped Morris get on the floor and helped the Lakers be more versatile.

“Just to be ready when games go, when the games start, man,” Morris said of his job. “I’ve been a starter my whole career. I started in Detroit before I got here so I’m used to it. For me, it’s to get going quick. You play with LeBron, I know early in the game, he likes to feel the game out. So, me bringing that scoring punch early, just bringing the energy early, that’s what I’m trying to do.”

There was a stretch in February when Morris had fallen out of the rotation. The Lakers had lost two consecutive games, forcing Vogel to shorten his 11-man rotation to nine players.

Morris didn’t play in four consecutive games and wasn’t happy, but he was professional and supportive. Now he is starting and flourishing.

“The last couple of games before, probably like the last three, we’ve been struggling to score somewhat without Dennis [Schroder],” Morris said. “Now these guys are just telling me to play my game. They know I can score all over the court. I know I was used as a scorer before I came to the Lakers, so anything that can help the team win and just use my different abilities, that I can do.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Game Recap: Lakers 117, Warriors 91

    The Lakers defeated the Warriors, 117-91. LeBron James led the Lakers with 19 points, six rebounds and four assists, while Kyle Kuzma added 12 points and 11 rebounds in the victory. Stephen Curry paced the Warriors with 16 points and seven assists in the losing effort. The Lakers improve to 24-11 on the season, while the Warriors fall to 19-16.

  • Elliott: Clippers remind us why their championship hopes once again could collapse

    The Clippers are capable of beating the NBA's best teams, but against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks they showed some of their weaknesses.

  • Knicks' Tom Thibodeau doesn't want to reminisce about past: 'Our focus has to be exactly on what's in front of us'

    It's the best start to a season that the Knicks have had since 2012-13, but head coach Tom Thibodeau wants the team's focus to be on what's in front of them.

  • Lakers race out to big lead, don’t let up in rout of Warriors

    The Los Angeles Lakers blew a 14-point, fourth-quarter lead in their first meeting against the Golden State Warriors. They were determined not to let that happen Sunday night.

  • Watch Malik Monk get and-1 game-winner to lift Hornets past Kings

    PJ Washington scored a career-high 42 points in the win.

  • Draymond Green reacts to LaMelo Ball’s double-double in win vs. Kings

    On Sunday, the Hornets pulled out an improbable victory over the Kings as LaMelo Ball earned some praise from Draymond Green.

  • Lakers vs. Warriors: LeBron leads stifling defense again as L.A. rolls Golden State

    The Los Angeles Lakers defense was dominant once again as they made quick work of the Golden State Warriors on Sunday.

  • Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler out with knee injury; Herro returns

    Miami Heat small forward Jimmy Butler will miss Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks with right knee inflammation, the team disclosed about two hours before tipoff.

  • Whoa, Nelly! Korda makes it 2 straight wins for her family

    Jessica Korda opened the LPGA Tour season last month by winning the Tournament of Champions. Nelly Korda followed in big sister's footsteps with a three-shot victory that looked easier than it felt. “Yeah, Jess' win, I was like, ‘OK, I got to get one now,’" Korda said.

  • Drinking This Much Coffee Can Damage Your Heart, Study Says

    Coffee has several health benefits—it provides antioxidants, may benefit your brain, and gives you that undeniably glorious boost in the morning. However, new research shows that drinking too much coffee in the long-term can increase your risk of heart disease.In a new study published in the journal Clinical Nutrition, researchers looked at the genetic and phenotypic (observable) associations between self-reported coffee intake and blood cholesterol levels, using data from 362,571 UK Biobank participants ages 37 to 73.They found that drinking six or more cups of coffee per day can increase the amount of lipids (fats) in your blood and significantly heighten your risk of heart disease. It was a dose-dependent association: The more coffee you drink, the greater your risk. (Related: The 7 Healthiest Foods to Eat Right Now).Coffee beans contain cafestol, which is a potent cholesterol-elevating compound extracted by hot water."Cafestol directly regulates the expression of genes involved in cholesterol metabolism, leading to increased cholesterol synthesis," says study author Elina Hyppönen. "It is the most potent cholesterol-elevating compound in the human diet."That said, its concentration in coffee depends on the beans and brewing methods. The highest amount of cafestol is found in unfiltered boil coffee brews, while a negligible amount is in filtered or instance coffee."Cafestol is captured by the filter paper," says Hyppönen. "The good news here is that if one chooses a filter or instant coffee, it is possible to avoid cafestol. However, as with most things in life, moderation is probably wise with coffee intakes."Every day, an estimated 3 billion cups of coffee are consumed worldwide, and it's one of the most widely consumed drinks in the world, per the researchers.If you're a java lover, there's no need to give it up completely unless your doctor advises otherwise. However, Hyppönen does recommend taking three steps to protect your heart:Get your blood cholesterol levels checked as part of routine health exams. Remember, high levels of cholesterol do not cause symptoms.Choose filtered or instant coffee to avoid the cholesterol-elevating effects of coffee.Be mindful about what you put in your coffee and what you have with your coffee on the side (say, heavy cream or cookies).And for more on keeping your brew healthy, 10 Coffee Hacks for Weight Loss, According to Registered Dietitians.

  • Jrue Holiday makes his long-awaited return

    Jrue Holiday and Tyler Herro were back on the court for their respective teams, and P.J. Washington had the best night of his NBA career. (Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Jeremy Lin not 'naming or shaming anyone' after allegedly being called 'coronavirus' during game

    In an emotional Instagram post, Lin encouraged people to reach out to Asians in their communities.

  • Collin Morikawa wins WGC-Workday, joins Tiger Woods on exclusive list

    On a course that was supposed to keep the world’s best in check, Collin Morikawa still got to 18 under as he won the WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession.

  • LeBron James with a buzzer beater vs the Golden State Warriors

    LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers) with a buzzer beater vs the Golden State Warriors, 02/28/2021

  • Kostas Antetokounmpo with a dunk vs the Golden State Warriors

    Kostas Antetokounmpo (Los Angeles Lakers) with a dunk vs the Golden State Warriors, 02/28/2021

  • James scores 19 in 1,300th regular-season game in Lakers win

    The Los Angeles Lakers blew a 14-point, fourth-quarter lead in their first meeting against the Golden State Warriors. LeBron James scored 19 points in his 1,300th regular-season appearance as the Lakers routed the Warriors 117-91. The Lakers were up 20 at the end of the first quarter and had a 73-44 lead at halftime.

  • Jamie Gillan shows off the bare legs while skiing

    The Scottish Hammer is a different cat

  • Swiatek builds mental strength with Lego

    The 19-year-old Pole last year became the youngest woman to win the Roland Garros title since Monica Seles in 1992 and on Saturday picked up the second trophy of her career at the Adelaide International. Swiatek has often attributed her success to her sports psychologist Daria Abramowicz, who has helped Swiatek improve her mental strength and process her thoughts during intense matches. Work on her psychology now involves building Lego models, said Swiatek, who rose to a career-best ranking of 15th on Monday.

  • Zlatan's attack on LeBron James echoes the hypocrisy of the American right

    Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s criticism of LeBron’s activism is a rehash of the familiar Fox News double standard: that it’s OK for athletes to speak out on issues as long as conservatives agree At the end of Black History Month, the Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, a larger-than-life figure who has resuscitated an entire city during a remarkable season with Milan, felt the need to take time out of his schedule to criticize LeBron James for using his global platform to turn a spotlight on social injustices in the United States. LeBron has been one of the NBA’s leading voices in the ongoing fight against police brutality, racism, inequality and social change, using his voice in a way that will have him permanently listed with the great athlete-activists of the past such as Bill Russell, Muhammad Ali, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, John Carlos, Tommie Smith, Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, Craig Hodges and Colin Kaepernick. Etan Thomas Apparently, Ibrahmovic believes that’s not his place. In an interview with Discovery+ in Sweden, Ibrahimovic felt compelled to criticize the Los Angeles Lakers star and any sportsperson who dares to use their position and platform to speak out on issues beyond the narrow focus of the sport they play. “I like (James) a lot,” Ibrahimovic said. “He’s phenomenal, what he’s doing, but I don’t like when people with a status speak about politics. Do what you’re good at doing. “I play football because I’m the best at playing football. I’m no politician. If I’d been a politician, I would be doing politics. “This is the first mistake famous people do when they become famous: for me it is better to avoid certain topics and do what you’re good doing, otherwise you risk doing something wrongly.” On Friday, after the Lakers’ win over the Portland Trail Blazers, LeBron responded to the criticism from Zlatan by vowing never to stay silent about social causes. As he put it to reporters: “I will never shut up about things that are wrong. I preach about my people and I preach about equality, social justice, racism, voter suppression – things that go on in our community. “Because I was a part of my community at one point and saw the things that were going on, and I know what’s still going on because I have a group of 300-plus kids at my school that are going through the same thing and they need a voice. “I’m their voice and I use my platform to continue to shed light on everything that might be going on, not only in my community but in this country and around the world.” LeBron James addresses the media at the 2018 opening of the I Promise School, a district-run public school in his Ohio hometown of Akron that was the brainchild of James’s foundation and the city’s public school district. Photograph: Jason Miller/Getty Images LeBron didn’t stop there. He went on to reference a Canal Plus interview with Ibrahimovic from three years ago where he blamed “undercover racism” for what he’s considered unfair treatment by the Swedish media. “He’s the guy who said in Sweden, he was talking about the same things, because his last name wasn’t a [traditional Swedish] last name, he felt like there was some racism going on,” James said. “I speak from a very educated mind. I’m kind of the wrong guy to go at, because I do my homework.” Maybe Ibrahimovic watched a little too much Fox News while he was living in the US during his two-year spell with the LA Galaxy, because his criticism sounded very familiar to Laura Ingraham, the conservative opinionator who infamously demanded that LeBron “shut up and dribble” in a segment many perceived as racist. It’s a line of argument that exposed Ingraham and the entire American right wing: It’s perfectly OK for athletes to use their platform when they are promoting a narrative that you agree with or that is personal to you. That double standard was on full display last year when the GOP invited NFL and college football legend Herschel Walker to be a speaker at the Republican national convention. However, if the narrative is in opposition to their personal beliefs, then the athlete needs to stay in his lane, or stick to sports, or shut up and dribble – or as Ibrahimovic put it – do what you’re good at doing. And again, as LeBron pointed out, Ibrahimovic had zero problem speaking out about the racism and discrimination he felt that he was a victim of. That’s the definition of hypocrisy. And finally, for the record, LeBron’s decision to stand with the athletes and activists across America in calling for an end to the police killings of unarmed Black and Brown people isn’t “politics”, but a demand for basic human rights. And that’s something that anyone – no matter what color, race, nationality, place of origin, background, religion, occupation or status – should have the moral courage to support. Like Dr Martin Luther King said, there comes a point when silence is betrayal.

  • Kings' better effort can't erase mistakes in crushing loss to Hornets

    The effort was there. The Kings played with force. In the end, they didnt execute down the stretch and everyone is to blame for another tough loss.