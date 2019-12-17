Markieff Morris throws Davis Bertans to the ground, Bradley Beal's hilarious response

Current Wizards power forward Davis Bertans and past Wizards power forward Markieff Morris got into a scuffle Monday night after Morris committed a flagrant foul on the sharpshooter.

Fighting for a rebound in the fourth quarter, Morris threw Bertans to the floor. Bertans took exception and went after Morris before Troy Brown and Ish Smith held him back.

Why you gotta do that to Bertans @Keefmorris?? pic.twitter.com/n3OqECTHt3 — NBC Sports Wizards (@NBCSWizards) December 17, 2019

The officials then ruled the play a flagrant-1 foul on Morris, giving the Wizards two shots and the ball in the game's critical moments.

After the game, Bradley Beal offered his thoughts on his former teammate and whether he would have had to keep the piece.

"Keef is a dog for sure," Beal said with a big smile. "He's a bully but I was hoping he wouldn't do anything. I was there for him if need be."

It's hard to understand what Morris was thinking here, but he had plenty of moments like these when he played in DC.

Morris was a Wizard for roughly three seasons and brought a level of toughness and attitude to the team. He was the founder of the "Death Row DC" nickname for the 2016-17 team, the same year the Wizards wore funeral attire before beating down the Celtics at home.

While the officials reviewed the play, Bertans had some choice words for Morris. Mouth readers rejoice.

Oh my god DAVIS BERTANS TO MARKIEFF MORRIS: "You're a *****."



The Latvian Laser legend grows. pic.twitter.com/FmXKG6xUU6



— Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) December 17, 2019

The Wizards ended up winning this one by a healthy margin, and Morris' flagrant on Bertans had a lot to do with it. The Pistons had the momentum and could have re-taken the lead at that point of the game, but for some reason, Morris decided to get overly physical with Bertans.

Instead of scratching your head wondering what Morris was thinking, Wizards fans can enjoy the fact that their team came out with a win because their player kept his head.

