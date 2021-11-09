Markieff Morris responds to Nikola Jokic’s hit

Markieff Morris: I love to see the hate! No doubt I took a hard foul which I always do but I’ve never hit a man with his back turned! Luckily we built different over here. I can take my licks and keep pushing. Joker 1 smooth 0 lol.

Isiah Thomas, of the Bad Boy Pistons, on the Nikola Jokic-Markieff Morris incident: “One hit, then another.”

“I don’t think people realize how tough (Jokic) truly is. That’s no act. You see everybody ran up on him, and then they backed up off him.” pic.twitter.com/52OhvzyTsK – 12:43 PM

Last night I said Jokic gets 5 games but today I think 2. We’ll see. 🤷‍♂️ – 12:36 PM

The best players in the last seven days, per @Alberto de Roa‘s Global Rating:

1. Stephen Curry

2. Kevin Durant

3. Nikola Jokic

4. Chris Paul

5. JORDAN POOLE – 12:23 PM

There were so many REALLY interesting basketball takeaways from last night’s game. The Nuggets dominated one of the best teams in the NBA despite being down 2 starters. Jokic continued his “tour” of dominating the league’s best big men. New bench rotation worked great. – 12:03 PM

Markieff Morris comments on Jokic altercation #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 11:55 AM

Richard Jefferson with perhaps the best explanation of what happened between Nikola Jokic and Markieff Morris last night: pic.twitter.com/XHiSnBmz45 – 11:54 AM

If not for the Jokic stuff last night, the Warriors are probably today’s leading NBA story. “Are they real or not.” We talked about that in the second segment of Locked On NBA. – 11:54 AM

Marcus Morris and the Jokic brothers on last night’s wild scene involving Markieff and Nikola 👀

The Jokic bros just joined Twitter today, per @Michael Singer. pic.twitter.com/qUZIO1DfWZ – 11:54 AM

“Jokic’s brothers created a Twitter account on Tuesday morning to respond to Marcus’ message,” is not a sentence I anticipated writing today, but here we are.

denverpost.com/2021/11/09/nik… – 11:26 AM

Why was Markieff Morris tossed from last night’s melee? In part, because Nikola Jokic hit him back. Here’s everything you need to know on an ugly, sad night for the NBA ⁦@The Athletic⁩ theathletic.com/2944464/2021/1… – 11:24 AM

All jokes aside, the NBA might need to step in & shut down these Morrii/Jokic Bro shenanigans before something regretful happens. Miami & Denver play again in three weeks. Nikola Jokic has already apologized but they all need to put this bed before they meet again. Hoopers hoop. – 11:20 AM

The fallout from Nikola Jokic’s shove of Markieff Morris, and reaction from the Heat, Nuggets and officials (including Jokic and Morris) miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Plus, a photo that shows just what the Heat was thinking after the game – 11:13 AM

Listen to today’s episode of The Starting Lineup with @Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine on Pandora!

🏀 Frank’s Interview with Scottie Pippen

🤼‍♂️ Nikola Jokic vs Markieff Morris

🎙️ Battle of the Broadcasters

🔊 https://t.co/C0Jgd3OCfl pic.twitter.com/o0bvUASRPn – 11:13 AM

Heat’s Markieff Morris lashes back at Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic after Monday melee in Denver, “I’ve never hit a man with his back turned!” | Watch the video sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Morris adds, “I can take my licks and keep pushing.” – 11:09 AM

Nikola Jokic this season:

✅ 25.4 PPG

✅ 13.6 RPG

✅ 5.7 APG

Jokic is the fourth player since the ABA-NBA merger to average at least 25p/10r/5a through his first 10 games of a season.

He joins Giannis Antetokounmpo (4x), Luka Doncic (2019-20), and DeMarcus Cousins (2017-18). pic.twitter.com/wietSmYEEk – 11:01 AM

Power Ranking the @JokicBrothers Tweet

1) They launched the account last night

2) They only follow one person: Jamal Murray

3) They signed it with “Jokic Brothers”

4) They sent the same reply message two different ways, 3 minutes apart, to make EXTRA sure the Morris twins got it pic.twitter.com/EbUty72j2V – 11:00 AM

Nikola Jokic to @markkiszla in 2017: “Why be afraid? I am playing a game of basketball. I am scared of only one person in my life. That’s my brother. Have you seen him?” – 10:59 AM

I love to see the hate! No doubt I took a hard foul which I always do but I’ve never hit a man with his back turned! Luckily we built different over here. I can take my licks and keep pushing. Joker 1 smooth 0 lol. – 10:53 AM

Here’s a Q-A with Marcus and Markieff, the Morris brothers, from a year ago:

nba.com/news/markieff-… – 10:45 AM

For some non-Jokic #Heat content, here’s my conversation with an orthopedic surgeon on what to expect of Victor Oladipo’s potential return and timeline. https://t.co/2oecK1sZLX pic.twitter.com/y882BiJQ9D – 10:31 AM

Nikola Jokic should be suspended. @dramil13 and I discuss on today’s Locked On #NBA.

Listen: https://t.co/2KnO1Wzxo8

YouTube: https://t.co/IH9CsfdbK5 pic.twitter.com/YHFxfuzFjW – 10:25 AM

The Jokic Brothers showing up at Markieff Morris’ hotel room last night pic.twitter.com/WacP9POQ78 – 10:23 AM

Jokic Brothers to Marcus Morris: Stop threatening our brother or we’ll be waiting for you sportando.basketball/en/jokic-broth… – 10:22 AM

Not looking forward to the forthcoming war between USA and Serbia caused by the Morris and Jokic brothers. – 10:20 AM

Looks like it was another banner night for the “hold me back, hold me back, I mean it, hold me back” league

(Jokic needs to stop the punk behavior tho) – 9:52 AM

My best guess is that Nikola Jokic will get a 2 game suspension from the incident last night.

Jokic has been suspended only 1 time (leaving the bench) and his lack of on court incidents will certainly be taken into account.

A suspension would cost him $210,417 (per game) – 9:51 AM

Joker has a suspension likely coming, but the Nuggets have 5 more games before hosting the Bulls. Likely won’t come into play unless league drops the hammer. – 9:48 AM

“It’s a stupid play. I feel bad.”

Nikola Jokic spoke on shoving Markieff Morris last night.

(via @JohnBrisker2021)

pic.twitter.com/6GSnJ3t6jC – 9:26 AM

Nikola Jokic last night:

✅ 25 PTS

✅ 15 REB

✅ 10 AST

✅ 10-14 FG

It’s the ninth time Jokic has recorded a triple-double while shooting at least 70% from the field, the third-most such games in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/zIf9ApTeHP – 9:21 AM

whenever nikola gets in a fight, i always picture the jokic brothers reacting like roy from the office and his brother destroying poor richard’s pic.twitter.com/78CGeOi438 – 9:15 AM

NBA’s best from November 8:

– S. Curry: 50 pts, 10 ast, +31

– K. Durant: 38 pts, 10 reb, 4 ast

– J. Morant: 33 pts, 6 reb, 8 ast

– A. Davis: 32 pts, 12 reb, 5 blk

– J. Butler: 31 pts, 5 reb, 8 ast

– L. Ball: 25 pts, 15 reb, 11 ast

– N. Jokic: 25 pts, 15 reb, 10 ast – 9:14 AM

NEW @AthleticNBAShow Daily Ding w/ @Travonne

5️⃣0️⃣ Steph goes all out

🥊 Jokic takes it too far

🐂 The Bulls are back baby!

💻 @primetime_bs

Apple: https://t.co/OoPRFVaeio

Spotify: https://t.co/bJvPO0iIXx pic.twitter.com/P035zXoXim – 8:42 AM

After loss in Denver, Heat awaiting update on Markieff Morris #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 8:31 AM

Jokic isn’t the only NBA player with a record of really aggressive non-basketball plays. (For example: Markieff Morris.) But Jokic is the only MVP-level player doing this stuff, and he should stop. 🔓 ziller.substack.com/p/nikola-jokic… – 7:54 AM

Five Degrees of Heat from Monday night’s 113-96 loss to the Nuggets in Denver: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…

1. An ugly, dangerous finish.

2. Jimmy Butler stands alone.

3. Nikola Jokic plays to his pedigree.

4. Fouls foul up Duncan Robinson.

5. Kyle Lowry goes scoreless. – 7:07 AM

In case you turned off Heat-Nuggets before the finish: Erik Spoelstra blasts Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic for violent blow to Heat’s Markieff Morris, ‘Absolutely uncalled for’ sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 7:06 AM

Nikola Jokic posts triple-double (25 pts, 15 rebs, 10 ast) before being ejected

NBA recap ⬇

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12… – 4:50 AM

Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic finished with 25 points, 15 rebounds, 10 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks in 33 minutes tonight. He’s the first player in NBA history to post those numbers in 33 minutes or less, per Nuggets PR. – 2:21 AM

Jokic retaliates on Morris, decks him with big shoulder hit, both ejected (VIDEO) nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/09/jok… – 2:16 AM

A full recap of what happened late in the Heat’s loss to the Nuggets between Nikola Jokic and Markieff Morris miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… With comments from Jokic, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, Nuggets coach Michael Malone and the officiating crew chief – 2:03 AM

I’ll have some words up tomorrow on what a possible Jokic suspension would mean for the Nuggets to intro my weekly betting story for @Colorado_Play. Keep an eye out for it.

I also got into some interesting matchups for Nuggets vs Blazers & Nuggets vs Mavericks later this week. – 1:58 AM

No Heat players were made available to speak after the game, but coach Erik Spoelstra had something to say about Nikola Jokic’s shove of Markieff Morris miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Spoelstra: “That’s just absolutely uncalled for.” – 1:35 AM

A complete recap of Monday’s frightening melee between Denver’s Nikola Jokic and Heat’s Markieff Morris. With comment from Spoelstra, Jokic, the officiating crew chief, as well as the details and sanctions to this point, as Morris deals with neck ailment. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 1:33 AM

Nikola Jokic: “I thought it was a dirty foul, a dirty shot. Me and Bam were fighting the whole night. It was a nice fight. I think you can play fair and still play aggressive and fight with your guy. But I thought it was a little over the edge. That’s why I reacted.” pic.twitter.com/XER8zzhYrE – 1:31 AM

Nikola Jokić on what happened with Markieff Morris: pic.twitter.com/wmD3hL1w6M – 1:30 AM

NBA on fire. Can sleep when we’re dead. Jokic, Lakers, Steph, Knicks, Morant, everything yall want to talk about.

Radio Roulette hotline is LIVE @TwitterSpaces, presented by @UnderdogFantasy.

Taking your calls all night ⬇️ twitter.com/i/spaces/1ynJO… – 1:30 AM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nikola Jokic: “I felt bad for real. I don’t know who showed me the clip. His head snapped back. So I feel really bad. It’s a reaction. It’s a bad move.” pic.twitter.com/UjImsOk4EX – 1:23 AM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

The general feeling among Nuggets media tonight was that Nikola Jokić is likely in line for a suspension ranging from 3 to 5 games.

Nobody can blame him for responding to an elbow to the ribs though, and I’d expect Markieff Morris to get a 1 game suspension as well. – 1:17 AM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Postgame response from Nikola Jokic: He was expecting a take foul from Markieff Morris but thought it was a dirty play and he needed to protect myself. “I felt bad. I’m not supposed to react that way…if I didn’t react that way it wouldn’t have been a flagrant (on Morris).” pic.twitter.com/2atQRVYYf8 – 1:12 AM

Team Jokic tbh – 12:57 AM

Erik Spoelstra blasts Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic for violent blow to Heat’s Markieff Morris, “Absolutely uncalled for.” sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Spoelstra, “That was a very dangerous, dirty play.” – 12:55 AM

Morris’ foul was total bullshit given the game/time situation. That hit would’ve knocked most players on their asses and provoked some sort of retaliation from anyone, but not like that, man. I get it, Jokic was straight seeing red, but you can really fuck somebody up like that. – 12:51 AM

Nikola Jokic: “I don’t know who showed me the clip but [Morris’] head snapped back. I felt really bad.” – 12:51 AM

Nikola Jokic: “It’s a stupid play. I feel bad… I think it was a dirty play and I just needed to protect myself. I am not supposed to react that way… it happens. I feel bad. I am not supposed to react that way but I got to protect myself… it was just in the moment.” – 12:50 AM

Jokic: ‘It’s a stupid play. I feel bad.’ – 12:49 AM

Things got ugly between the Heat and Nuggets resulting with Nikola Jokic delivering a hard shove from behind to Markieff Morris in a retaliation move for a hard foul from Morris that could result in a possible suspension and fine for the MVP espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:48 AM

The 33.9 net rating swing when Jokic leaves the court (+14.8 on, -19.1 off) has to be the highest in the league. What a flabbergasting drop off. – 12:46 AM

I know Markieff Morris is from North Philly & all but has he ever seen the Jokic brothers? – 12:40 AM

Jeff Green said he thought Morris just wanted to “make a hard foul,” said he didn’t think Morris was trying to hurt Joker.

“Sometimes when things like that happen and you don’t know the intention of the other person, you just react and that’s what Joker did.” – 12:25 AM

Takeaways, details and postgame reaction from the Heat’s loss to the Nuggets and an ugly finish miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Erik Spoelstra spoke about Jokic’s shove and how Morris was doing after the game – 12:23 AM

I’ve seen the Jokic video and have been observing the discourse about it. – 12:20 AM

Jeff Green postgame: “It was a play that shouldn’t happen. That’s basketball. You never know the way the game is going. I think Markieff went and tried to make a hard foul. I don’t think he had the intention of hurting Joker.” – 12:16 AM

Nikola Jokic will be talking to the media tonight. – 12:11 AM

They’re going to suspend Jokic at least 5 games, maybe more – 12:07 AM

Michael Malone on a potential Nikola Jokic suspension: “I’m not going to waste my time looking through my crystal ball or my tea leaves. I don’t have any of that. He’s available until they tell me he’s not, and I don’t see any reason why he wouldn’t be available Wednesday night.” – 12:07 AM

There really is no excuse for this Nikola Jokic cheap shot on Markieff Morris. pic.twitter.com/Xw4gtlOZrV – 12:04 AM

Jimmy Butler chirping Nikola Jokic from the bench is a Hall of Fame “Hold Me Back” moment. pic.twitter.com/AglIbJez4i – 12:03 AM

Erik Spoelstra on Markieff Morris: “He’s moving around right now. But we’ll do the necessary tests, whatever we need to do just to make sure that he’s OK.” – 12:01 AM

Monte Morris on the Markieff Morris-Jokić altercation: “no comment.” – 12:01 AM

I see some jokes about the Jokic brothers in regard to Nikola’s shoulder in Markieff, meanwhile I’m just worried for the poor security guard whose job it would have been to stop the Jokic brothers from doing anything had he needed to. – 11:58 PM

Coach Malone said he’s going to have to go back and watch the play, but he said “I know from just seeing it live, Morris fouled Joker, Joker went and pushed him from behind, and all hell broke lose.”

“Somewhat of an ugly end to a great win for us.” – 11:58 PM

If you come at Jokic just know that pic.twitter.com/X86PKlqSvA – 11:56 PM

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says that Markieff Morris is moving around in the locker room but the team will do “necessary tests.”

He added that Morris fouled Jokic but said Jokic executed a “dangerous, dirty play… It’s absolutely uncalled for.” – 11:55 PM

Nikola Jokic ejected after laying out Markieff Morris with cheap shot in final minutes of Nuggets vs. Heat

cbssports.com/nba/news/nikol… – 11:53 PM

Erik Spoelstra on the dirty play from Jokic on Morris:

“He’s moving around right now in the locker room. That was a very dangerous, dirty play.”

“This whole thing could’ve got a lot uglier if he was facing Jokic.” – 11:52 PM

Erik Spoelstra on Nikola Jokic’s shot to Markieff Morris:

“That was a very dangerous, dirty play.”

“Just absolutely uncalled for.” – 11:52 PM

“Ooh, Jokic hit him hard. I like that.” – Isiah Thomas, still a Bad Boy, on NBA TV. – 11:51 PM

Nikola Jokic is having a great season.

25.4 PPG

13.6 RPG (career-high)

5.7 APG

60.9 FG% (career-high)

40.0 3P% (career-high)

35.0 PER (best ALL-TIME)

Suspension coming though. pic.twitter.com/ef4WoVZYzi – 11:46 PM

Prior to tonight…

Nuggets with Jokic on the floor:

+84 in 285 minutes.

Nuggets without Jokic on the floor:

-67 in 147 minutes

That is why Jokic being suspended for any amount of time is back-breaking for Denver. They literally cannot survive without him. – 11:46 PM

Markieff ran across the court and hip checked Jokic with the game totally out of reach. That Jokic response was also dirty, but the game is the game. – 11:45 PM

Say something about the Nikola Jokic-Markieff Morris incident. – 11:43 PM

That was a very impressive win for the Nuggets. Jokic was dominant. Barton was on fire. Defense was elite. Nuggets figured some things out with the bench/rotation.

But the story is going to be Jokic and his pending punishment for that hit on Markieff. – 11:39 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nikola Jokic exits pic.twitter.com/sMyYzF3WGj – 11:38 PM

Jokic being possibly suspended will really hurt a struggling Nuggets team during a homestand without much rest and without Porter or Murray.

Any losing streak could mean the difference between a home-court advantage in the playoffs or being in the play-in tournament. – 11:37 PM

Per Heat: Markieff Morris has walked to the locker room with an apparent neck injury. We will provide an update on his status when we receive it. – 11:34 PM

Markieff Morris and Nikola Jokic are both ejected. Jimmy Butler was also assessed a technical. – 11:32 PM

Per Heat: “Markieff Morris has walked to the locker room with an apparent neck injury. We will provide an update on his status when we receive it.” – 11:32 PM

Markieff Morris was on the ground for more than 5 minutes of real time after this hit. Stretcher came out, but he walked off under his own power instead. Scary moment. Jokic ejected, more consequences from the league sure to come.

pic.twitter.com/ImIpe8HJXN – 11:32 PM

Nikola Jokic is going to mess around and win another MVP.

No MPJ. No Murray.

25-15-10 on 14 shots to easily beat a fully loaded and rolling Heat squad.

Most importantly?

2 blocks, 2 steals and 3-10 shooting for Bam. It’s early but BY FAR best defensive season of his career. – 11:31 PM

Glad to see that Markieff Morris is okay after that play. He did not need the stretcher that was out on the court.

The refs reviewed the play and:

Flagrant 2 called on Morris

Jokic is also ejected from the game. – 11:31 PM

A stretcher was brought out for Heat forward Markieff Morris, who was intentionally hit from behind by Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic, but Morris walked off under his own power. Jokic retaliated from Morris’ hard foul and both were ejected. – 11:31 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Jokic should get multiple games for that cheap shot — and it was a cheap shot regardless of the foul Morris gave him. Taking a shot at someone in the back without them knowing is something that cannot happen. – 11:30 PM

Jokic. Wow. – 11:30 PM

Curious to see how long Jokic gets suspended for. Feel like there will be one. – 11:30 PM

Nikola Jokic and Markieff Morris have been given Flagrant 2 fouls. Both have been ejected.

Jimmy Butler was given a technical. – 11:30 PM

At this point, I just hope Markieff Morris is ok. That was a blindside shot to the back he took from Jokic. – 11:29 PM

That, from Jokic, warrants a lengthy suspension – 11:27 PM

Have never seen Nikola Jokic do something like that before.

Scary stuff with Morris down and the stretcher out.

Jokic’s frustration had been building all night with Miami’s physicality. Inexcusable. – 11:27 PM

Wow!

Markieff Morris just ran and hit Jokic with a full on hit.

Jokic didn’t like that and blindsided Morris in the back with full force.

They’re bringing out the stretcher to attend to Morris who has been down for awhile.

Vibes were immaculate for Denver before that play. – 11:27 PM

I have no idea what Jokic was thinking – 11:27 PM

stretcher is out for Markieff Morris. – 11:27 PM

Morris gave Jokic a hard foul. Jokic followed by going straight to him and shoving him to the floor. Ejection and most likely a suspension will be coming for Jokic regardless of Morris’ hard foul. Jokic cannot respond like that. – 11:26 PM

A stretcher has come out in Denver for Markieff Morris. – 11:26 PM

Bringing the stretcher out for Markieff Morris. Jokic put a shoulder into Morris’ back. – 11:25 PM

Nikola Jokic lost his mind on Markieff Morris. Cheap shot from behind. He’ll catch a few games for that – 11:25 PM

HOLY SHIT JOKIC pic.twitter.com/WFsAGCT8xk – 11:25 PM

Stretcher now out for Markieff Morris. – 11:24 PM

Jokic wyd? – 11:24 PM

The vibes could not have been better and then that happened. I gotta think Jokic is getting tossed for the rest of this one and…. – 11:23 PM

There’s something about Nikola Jokic humbling the leagues best defenders each and every time out.

He’s annihilated Bam Adebayo in this one. Jokic has 25 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists. Embarrassed him – 11:23 PM

Welp. Jokic is getting a suspension. – 11:22 PM

Jokic has 25 points on 14 shots with no 3-pointers.

Oh, and he has 10 assists and just 2 turnovers.

The MVP is fully in control. – 11:22 PM

Jokic with 25 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists. – 11:20 PM

Jokic sees every single thing happening on a basketball court form every single angle. At all times. – 11:19 PM

Nikola Jokic has made Bam Adebayo look like just another dude tonight. – 11:18 PM

That no look Jokic just threw to Gordon was ridiculous but Jeff Green took it all away with the offensive foul – 11:18 PM

Nikola Jokic with his first triple double of the 2021-22 season comes against a Top-5 defense in the league.

21 points

12 rebounds

10 assists

The MVP showed up. – 11:14 PM

This Jokic guy isn’t bad. #analysis – 11:14 PM

NIKOLA JOKIC TRIPLE DOUBLE!

And the world felt normal again. – 11:13 PM

Bones already knows where he can help when playing with Jokic. Great job by him relocating on the perimeter after his defender stunted down to Jokic’s post up. – 10:54 PM

19 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals and 1 block in 22 minutes with 7 minutes still left in the 3rd.

Nikola Jokic just keeps dominating. – 10:39 PM

Not defending Jokic is certainly a choice. – 10:37 PM

Nikola Jokic just got elite Bam defense against him and it just didn’t matter. He’s on a different plane of existence right now. – 10:34 PM

Nikola Jokic is fully on triple-double watch at halftime.

15 points

8 rebounds

5 assists

2 steals

He is shooting a perfect 5-5 from the field & is 5-7 from the foul line. – 10:17 PM

Denver is playing with joy, looks locked in defensively and have dominated on the boards.

Jokic has 15 points, Barton has 13 pts & Morris has 10. At the half, the Nuggets lead 64-49.

If you’re Coach Malone, what’s your message to the team? – 10:15 PM

Important Nuggets numbers at halftime:

4 turnovers

+5 w/o Jokic on the court

32 paint points

13 free throw shots

Those are massive improvements on issues Denver has been having. They’re attacking the rim with purpose, surviving non-Jokic minutes, & avoiding mistakes. – 10:14 PM

Nuggets (getting the rim at will) 64, Heat 49 at half. Butler with 21 and that’s about it for Heat. Jokic already with 15 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists for Nuggets. – 10:11 PM

Nikola Jokic is playing like a create-a-player with maxed stats. He is just impervious to all defenses right now. – 10:09 PM

Nikola Jokic finds Aaron Gordon who then dunks over Tyler Herro— pic.twitter.com/iPKWEHZXf5 – 10:06 PM

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson

For the first time in what seems like forever, Denver is playing with joy. – 9:57 PM

Nikola Jokic went to the bench with a big lead and gets back into the game with a big lead. pic.twitter.com/jTXCjTCcjt – 9:52 PM

This one handed rebound + outlet from Jokic in traffic is incredible. pic.twitter.com/7TuRasucwj – 9:21 PM

The Nuggets are outscoring teams by 14.2 points per 100 possessions with Jokic on the court this season.

Without Jokic in the game, the Nuggets have been outscored by 21.6 points per 100 possessions. – 8:55 PM

Sometimes Heat pest Jeff Green starting for Nuggets, alongside Monte Morris, Will Barton, Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic. – 8:35 PM

Nuggets are moving Jeff Green into the starting lineup in place of Michael Porter Jr. tonight vs. Miami. He starts alongside Monte Morris, Will Barton, Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic. – 8:30 PM

Miami’s going to be throwing nonstop doubles at Nikola Jokic tonight

Want to see how they approach bigs of his caliber – 8:27 PM

If the monitor next to me is accurate, it looks like the Nuggets will start Monte Morris, Will Barton III, Aaron Gordon, Jeff Green and Nikola Jokic tonight vs. Miami. – 8:17 PM

Your random moment of Jokic genius for the day: Sees eurofoul coming, shoots it from halfcourt. Should have earned three shots for this. pic.twitter.com/emghn410B7 – 3:30 PM

Mike Singer: Just got a text from Jokic’s brother. This is their real account responding to Marcus Morris’s tweet last night. Jokic Brothers: @MookMorris2 You should leave this the way it is instead of publicly threatening our brother! Your brother made a dirty play first . If you want to make a step further be sure we will be waiting for you !! Jokic Brothers. Singer: Yes, @jokicbrothers account started this morning. -via Twitter @msinger / November 9, 2021

Morris was assessed a flagrant foul 2 and Jokic was ejected before the Nuggets took a 113-96 win over Miami. Jokic’s retaliation from behind will certainly be reviewed by the NBA, which could levy a suspension and fine. “That was a very dangerous and dirty play,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters after the game. “Keef took a foul, and it was one of those fastbreak take fouls, and he did with his shoulder. You might deem that maybe as a little bit more than just slapping somebody, but after watching it on film, it was a take foul. That’s how I saw it. And the play after, that’s just absolutely uncalled for.” -via ESPN / November 9, 2021