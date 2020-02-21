Markieff Morris reportedly agrees to buyout with Pistons

Markieff Morris and the Detroit Pistons are parting ways. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Morris and the Pistons have agreed to a contract buyout.

Pistons forward Markieff Morris has agreed to a contract buyout, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 21, 2020

Morris signed a one-year, $6.5 million contract with the Pistons in July. He saw steady playing time at the beginning of the season, but has been riding the bench more and more lately. The Pistons have entered a full-blown rebuild and want to play their young guys, and the 30-year-old Morris just isn’t part of that plan. Morris has played in 44 games for the Pistons this season, and has averaged 11.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Pistons made Morris available at the trade deadline earlier this month, and at the reasonable price of a second-round draft pick, but found no takers despite apparent interest from a number of teams. Now that he’s untethered from the Pistons, though, he’s likely to catch on with a team looking to beef up for the playoff push. There’s already at least one possible playoff team reportedly interested in him.

The Los Angeles Lakers have emerged as a frontrunner to sign Markieff Morris, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Toronto has also expressed interest in Morris. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 21, 2020

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly the “frontrunner” to sign Morris, followed by the Toronto Raptors. Both teams are in strong positions to make the playoffs, and could use Morris for extra depth.

Story continues

More from Yahoo Sports: