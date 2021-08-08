Markie Post Reactions Are Filled With Warm Memories Of The Late Actress
Tributes are pouring in for the late Markie Post, the beautiful actress whose long television career was highlighted by her stint on sitcom Night Court, where she played public defender Christine Sullivan.
Post died at age 70 on Saturday after a long battle with cancer. As word spread of her passing, her former colleagues posted fond remembrances of her.
More from Deadline
Markie Post Dies: Actress Known For 'Night Court', 'The Fall Guy' & More Was 70
'The Suicide Squad' Misses Mark At $72M Global; Overseas On Par With 'Birds Of Prey' As Covid Complications Continue - International Box Office
Bobby Bowden Dies: College Football Coach With Two National Champions Was 91
A few of the early recollections:
I am devastated to hear of the passing of my friend Markie Post. She was a true talent. We did Hearts Afire together and to work with her and John was a gift. F&@k Cancer! #MarkiePost pic.twitter.com/b34yR5C5Th
— Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) August 8, 2021
Early yesterday morning, I got the news that Markie Post has passed away.
Out of respect for her family, I didn't want to say anything publicly until I saw it in the press.
But, I was shocked and devastated…https://t.co/jOOAAB7ztm
— Marsha Warfield (@MarshaWarfield) August 8, 2021
I’m just heartbroken at the news of Markie’s passing … she was a rock. A light. A great friend and a phenomenal scene partner. She brought sunshine everywhere she went. Prayers. https://t.co/D6mAqEnzBJ pic.twitter.com/Aj9uZG8vPX
— Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) August 8, 2021
[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hpobw6ccrYw?version=3&enablejsapi=1&origin=https://deadline.com&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]
Best of Deadline
Fox Fall Premiere Dates: 'Masked Singer', '9-1-1', Animation Domination, Three New Series & More
Broadway Returns: A Complete, Updated Roster Of Opening Dates, Venues And How To Buy Tickets
U.S. Covid-19 Update: More Transmissible Delta Variant Now 20% Of New Cases; Kids Most At Risk
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.