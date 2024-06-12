Markham wins Senior State Open

Jun. 11—Joe Markham of Cleveland took a breath after all the pomp and circumstance following his victory Tuesday afternoon in the Senior State Golf Open.

He stood on the 18th green at the Stonehenge Golf Course in Fairfield Glade, after all the trophy presentations, after all the pictures and all the interviews. He stood, still holding his championship trophy, and looked around to take it all in.

"It is hard to put into words how I feel right now," said Markham, who fired a 6-under, 138 to win by one stroke over Jeff Lyons.

"This has been a long time coming. I have been playing this game a long time, and it has taken a lot of hard lessons to get enough patience to get to this point."

Markham opened the tournament with a 4-under 68 in the first round. He fired 33 on front nine, with one eagle, three birdies and two bogeys. He finished the day with two more birdies, and one bogey to close out with a 68.

"On the front nine, getting through the fourth hole unscathed is important," Markham said. "It is probably the toughest hole on that side. The rest of the front nine is not that difficult.

"On the backside, when you get over there, No. 12, No. 13 and No. 14 holes, those are the ones you've got to keep your eye on. From that point, you feel like you can play a little more freely."

Markham said his first 18 holes gave him some confidence heading into Tuesday's final round. He said he felt his game was pretty strong at the start of the day.

"Going into Day 2, we didn't change anything," Markham said. "I worked on a couple of shots, a couple of tee shots moving the ball right to left. I felt very confident."

He shot a 35 on the first nine holes on the second day, grabbing a birdie on the second hole. Markham birdied the 10th and 11th holes to move to 3-under for the day. However, he bogeyed the No. 12 hole to fall back down to 2-under overall.

Markham did have a small scare on the final hole. Playing in the same group with Lyons, the final threesome of the day, he hit his approach shot in the bunker.

He merely blasted out of the sand, with the ball resting some 12 feet below the hole. Markham promply sank the putt for par and secured a 70 for the round, and the tournament title.

"When I hit it in bunker on 18, I was really worried," Markham admitted. "I had a pretty good lie in there. I would have liked it to stop a little closer. to the hole, but I felt pretty good about the putt heading straight up the hill."

The tournament results include:

Joe Markham, Cleveland, 68-70 138, -6; Jeff Lyons, Nashville, 71-68, 139, -5; Cliff Kresege, Knoxville, 70-71, 141, -3; Henrik Simonsen, Ooltewah, 69-72, 141, -3; Tim Jackson, Williston, 69-72, 141, -3; Zeb Patten, Lookout Mountain, 69-77, 146, +2; Todd Burgan, Powell, 71-76, 147, +3; Jeff Cranford, Morristown, 76-72, 148, +4; Jared Melson, Tullahoma, 77-71, 148, +4; Christopher Woods, Kingsport, 74-74, 148, +4; Allen Fennell, Kingsport, 71-77, 148, +4; Bill Breen, Nashville, 76-73, 149, +5; Gibby Gilbert, Ooltewah, 77-72, 149, +5;

Kyle Hayworth, Nashville, 75-74, 149, +5; David Burris, Manchester, 74-76, 150, +6; Ray Morton, Lenoir City, 78-73, 151, +7; Glenn Hudson, LaFollette, 78-73, 151, +7; Keith Woodall, Springfield, 74-77, 151, +7; David Apperson, Memphis, 72-79, 151, +7; Mike Poe, Loudon, 76-76, 152, +8; Kip Henley, Crossville, 75-77, 152, +8; Loren Personett, Mount Juliet, 77-76, 153, +9; Tom Schreiner, Rising Fawn, GA, 77-76, 153, +9;

Matt Baker, Clarksville, 77-76, 153, +9; Greg Wyatt, Crossville, 79-74, 153, +9; Rick Mays, Riceville, 81-73, 154, +10; Ken Lee, Franklin, 80-74, 154, +10; Kevin Snell, Eagleville, 77-77, 154, +10; Audie Johnson, Mount Juliet, 75-79, 154, +10; Bob Rice, Pikeville, 74-80, 154, +10; Bobby Cochran, Germantown, 78-76, 154, +10; Byron Williams, Knoxville, 73-81, 154, +10; Brent Henley, Chattanooga, 79-75, 154, +10;

Bill Hickey, Sparta, 80-75, 155, +11; Paul Korth, Cookeville, 76-79, 155, +11; Brad Campbell, Morristown, 75-80, 155, +11; John Sutton, Camden, 81-75, 156, 156, +12; Steve Golliher, Powell, 83-74, 157, +13; Clement Smith, Cookeville, 76-81, 157, +13; Stuart Smith, Nashville, 78-79, 157, +13; Jeff Jones, Nashville, 79-78, 157, +13; Mark Keen, Hermitage, 81-77, 158, +14; Steve Pedersen, Kingsport, 76-82, 158, +14; Bryan Rodgers, Knoxville, 77-81, 158, +14; Jay Potter, Tullahoma, 77-81, 158, +14; Bill Oliver, Sevierville, 75-83, 158, +14; Brad Kuester, Knoxville, 79-79, 158, +14; Buddy Harston, Kingston Springs, 77-82, 159, +15; Alan Jones, Tullahoma, 79-80, 159, +15; Kelvin Burgin, Crossville, 82-78, 160, +16; Mike Albonetti, Williston, 82-78, 160, +16;

Paul Moody, Dandridge, 76-84, 160, +16; Ben Robertson, Nashville, 78-82, 160, +16; Thomas Paulsen, Gallatin, 82-79, 161, +17; RJ Foltz, Brentwood, 82-79, 161, +17; Mack Tucker, Lebanon, 82-79, 161, +17; Chris Dibble, Knoxville, 81-80, 161, +17; Steve Mann, Franklin, 80-81, 161, +17; Darrell Frazier, Crossville, 80-81, 161, +17; Jay Hoover, Mount Juliet, 85-78, 163, +19;

Billy Sills, Jackson, 81-82, 163, +19; Mike Tankersley, Lewisburg, 80-83, 163, +19; Scott Harris, Thompsons Station, 81-82, 163, +19;

Wesley Payne, Knoxville, 79-84, 163, +19;

Mark King, Knoxville, 77-87, 164, +20; Scott Patton, Signal Mountain, 84-81, 165, +21; Scott Negrotto, Kingsport, 83-82, 165, +21; John Pierce, Chattanooga, 80-85, 165, +21; Chuck Liner, Loudon, 85-81, 166, +22

Gary Maxwell, Cookeville, 82-84, 166, +22; Scott Wilson, Maryville, 78-88, 166, +22; Patrick Danehy, Memphis, 79-87, 166, +22; Brian Whitehead, Lenoir City, 86-81, 167, +23; Tim Hollahan, Nashville, 79-88, 167, +23; Sean Wells, Brentwood, 85-83, 168, +24

Brian Seagraves, Murfreesboro, 80-88, 168, +24; Chuck Reynolds, Corryton, 90-80, 170, +26; Don Dehler, Knoxville, 92-78, 170, +26; John Bradshaw, Crossville, 85-86, 171, +27; Jeff Stinson, Milan, 90-81, 171, +27;

Kedric Perkins, Jackson, 84-88, 172, +28; Jeff Hall, Lenoir City, 83-92, 175, +31; Randy Wallace, Sevierville, 86-92, 178, +34; Lane Patterson, Brentwood, 86-94, 180, +36;Bobby Webb, Arlington, 86-94, 180, +36; David Salyers, Hermitage, 86-100, 186, +42.