'The market is what the market is': Jaguars' Travis Etienne on NFL running backs

One of the major storylines around the league recently has been the conversation surrounding the value of the running back position.

Several backs, including Saquon Barkley, Austin Ekeler and Josh Jacobs, have spoken out about their respective contracts. Both Barkley and Jacobs received the franchise tag in lieu of a contract extension while Ekeler demanded a trade or raise at one point and remains with the Chargers today.

With Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne heading into his third season, he will be eligible for a contract extension after the year. When asked about the situation from his perspective, Etienne provided a unique response, explaining that the "market is what the market is."

"I feel like the market is what the market is and for me to go out there and get the best deal for myself [I] have to come out here and work hard each and every day. If I don't produce or be productive, I'm not even going to be in that conversation or they're not gonna be looking to pay me," Etienne said.

"So, the best thing I can do is just keep my head down and keep working and win games for my football team."

Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. runs during Thursday's training camp session inside the Miller Electric Center.

For Los Angeles' Ekeler, he views things as players getting punished for their production.

"You have that success, and then you get put into a situation where these narratives are putting you down as far as 'Well, can you keep doing it?'" Ekeler said recently via The Athletic's Daniel Popper.

"We're the only position right now that seems to be getting punished for our production. It frustrates us."

The RB position has been significantly devalued and Etienne agreed with that premise when asked specifically about the subject.

Backs aren't getting as much money as they have in years prior, although there are some backs that have diversified their game enough to warrant a bigger deal. Being able to catch the football and offer more to an offense is an important factor, Etienne noted.

"Definitely, but I feel like it also depends on the type of back you are. Because you definitely see some backs getting paid, like Christian McCaffrey for instance, he catches the ball out of the backfield," he explained.

"So, I feel like for running backs moving forward, you have to diversify your game. You have to just be more than a downhill bruiser in order to be able to be on that level, in order to talk that leverage whenever you go into the conversation [about an extension]."

McCaffrey, who signed a four-year $64 million contract with the Panthers in 2020 with $30 million of that guaranteed, remains the top-paid back in the league, with good reason.

Prior to being paid, McCaffrey had one of the most productive seasons an RB has ever had, catching 116 passes for 1,005 yards and four touchdowns to go along with typical running back numbers, including 287 rushes for 1,387 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Running backs that don't contribute much in the passing game are almost a thing of the past. Bruisers simply won't get much on the market, as it stands today.

"You see where the market is for the guys like that," Etienne said. "So, for us, we have to keep continuing to grow and evolve our game. You can see the way football's going, you see this is a passing league now and we have to evolve as a whole."

'I was able to work on my game': Etienne experiences real offseason

Etienne experienced his first normal offseason of his short three-year career in the NFL this year. Instead of working on rehabbing or preparing for the draft as he has done the past two years, respectively, he was able to work on his game, getting ready for another season in Jacksonville.

Last season, Etienne bounced back from a Lisfranc injury suffered during the preseason of his rookie year in 2021. The former first-round pick blossomed onto the scene following the team's decision to move on from veteran RB James Robinson last year.

Etienne ultimately accounted for 1,441 total yards from scrimmage, including five rushing touchdowns. He rushed for 1,125 yards while he caught 35 passes for 316 yards. Still, having the opportunity to work on his own game and look through last year's film, was "great," Etienne said shortly after practice Saturday.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) works with running backs coach Bernie Parmalee on Friday.

"I was able to work on my game. I was able to work out with the guys and be more in tune with the team instead of working my way back and just being ready for the season," he said Saturday following the team's fourth practice of training camp.

When asked specifically what he worked out, Etienne noted that he was working on his "tracks," noting that last year he was predetermining where he was going to run, and what hole he was going to hit.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) hands off the ball to running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) during minicamp.

"My shoulders wouldn't be squared, so linebackers were kind of getting a bead of where I'm going," he said. "So, this year was more focused on just keeping my shoulders squared, that way I'm giving myself a three-way go at all times and he's not able to determine anything."

That echoed some of what Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson noted when asked about Etienne and what the team wanted to see from him moving forward, adding, too, that the third-year back will work on working out from under center to go along with his shot-gun reps.

"Understanding the front, understanding where the hole is and where it could be," Pederson noted about where Etienne, along with other running backs on the team, could improve.

"All of that comes with time and reps, and again, yes, a third-year player but only in his second year. So, he's another one that we're excited about and eager, once the pads go on, to see him."

