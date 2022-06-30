Market for John Collins has dwindled down

Chris Kirschner on John Collins’ trade market: From talking with people since the draft, it seems like the market for Collins has decreased quite a bit. Now, I’m not really sure who’s interested in him… As it stands now for John, the market has definitely dwindled down for him. It’s not a possibility the Hawks just keep him. The Hawks aren’t going to just trade John for nothing. We’re talking about someone who’s a really good player.

StatMuse @statmuse

John Collins with the Hawks:

16.5 PPG

8.3 RPG

56 FG%

The only other player in franchise history with 15+ PPG on 50+ FG% is Walt Bellamy. pic.twitter.com/UVjhZQP4tK – 10:00 PM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

Following the Dejounte Murray trade to Atlanta, a look at the trade market for John Collins, Deandre Ayton interest, a preview of De'Andre Hunter extension talks, Delon Wright and Lou Williams updates and more with @Chris Kirschner on the @Jorge Sierra podcast

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Woj, on Sportscenter:

“But Atlanta, listen, they’re not done dealing yet. They still have been engaged on John Collins. Fundamentally, there are going to be some more changes in Atlanta, but they’re pretty excited about the idea of Dejounte Murray joining Trae Young.” – 6:19 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale

john collins right now pic.twitter.com/LZd1WxLRCX – 5:41 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

How far can this team go?

Trae Young

Dejounte Murray

De’Andre Hunter

John Collins

Clint Capela pic.twitter.com/6rYTIoATEL – 5:26 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

New #Celtics mailbag features John Collins trade talk, a creative way to use the TPE and much more

Talkin’ NBA: Woj says the Atlanta Hawks are “not done dealing yet” Says John Collins may still be on the move. -via Twitter @_Talkin_NBA / June 29, 2022

Outside of San Antonio, there doesn’t appear to be any serious active trade conversation surrounding Collins. Sacramento, Portland, Boston and Brooklyn all registered some level of interest in Collins around the draft, but none of those teams appear far along with Atlanta on Collins deals at this juncture. -via Bleacher Report / June 29, 2022

Jake Fischer: The latest I’ve heard from multiple people now is that, yes, John Collins is no longer being discussed, from from my understanding. And I do know from talking to people from various angles of this situation that Danilo Gallinari and how much money is in his partial guarantee is definitely being discussed on a general basis. -via Spotify / June 28, 2022