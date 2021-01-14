Market for free agent Corey Kluber could move quickly, with Red Sox among threats to Yankees and Mets

Corey Kluber delivers a pitch wearing powder blue Rangers uniform

The market for free agent Corey Kluber could move quickly after the former Cy Young Award-winner’s showcase on Wednesday, according to league sources.

The possibility of a quick market for Kluber was first reported by Buster Olney ESPN.

While many fans of the Mets and Yankees appear to hope that their team signs Kluber to bolster rotation depth, there was heavier industry speculation that the Boston Red Sox could be a fit. The Sox need pitching more than either or those teams, and Kluber lives in Massachusetts.

There is widespread interest in Kluber. Approximately two dozen teams sent scouts to the pitcher’s Florida showcase, where he threw 90 miles per hour, showed all his breaking pitches and appeared healthy.

The Yankees and Mets were among the teams that attended, so they are not totally out. Kluber and the Yankees' pitching coach, Matt Blake, were in the Cleveland organization together. The throwing session took place at Eric Cressey’s facility; Cressey is the Yankees’ director of health and performance.