The market for Bears' nickel cornerback Bryce Callahan might be starting to take shape

Bryce Callahan's going to get paid this spring, that much is certain.

What's less certain -- at least right now -- is where that money is going to come from.

With that said, if one report out of this week's NFL Combine is to be believed, the Bears might have a better idea of who their competition is:

With Morris Claiborne and Buster Skrine set for free agency, the New York Jets may need a starting cornerback and a nickel corner. On the free-agent front, one player high on their list of potential signees is Bryce Callahan of the Chicago Bears.

It's not a particularly surprising report, given the Jets' need at that position and the formidable cap space ($102,881,607) they have to make it happen. Still, earlier this week Bears' GM Ryan Pace dispelled the notion that the Bears couldn't bring back Callahan *and* safety Adrian Amos, and the restructuring of Kyle Long's contract indicates that the Bears are at least going to give it a try.

Callahan won't come cheap, however, as the Ravens' recent signing of corner Tavon Young to a three-year, $25.8 million extension set the market. Callahan, who's been one of the NFL's premier nickel corners when healthy, should command at least that, if not more.

