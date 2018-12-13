Markelle Fultz trade rumors: With Pistons' reported interest, what could Sixers get in trade? originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

Markelle Fultz is out with thoracic outlet syndrome, but that apparently hasn't stopped teams from inquiring about the 2017 No. 1 overall pick.

The Detroit Pistons have shown interest in Fultz, per Liberty Ballers and the Detroit Free Press.

While many questions arise from this report, the main one has to be: What would the Sixers want from the Pistons?

Outside of Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond, Detroit's roster is pretty bereft of talent. Reggie Jackson hasn't been good and makes way too much money. St. Joe's product Langston Galloway could have some appeal, but he has another year left on his deal after this season.

There's only one deal that makes sense and it involves - brace yourselves - Ish Smith. Who says you can't come home again? Smith was a Process Sixer twice over and turned his solid play in Philly into a three-year deal with Detroit.

But Smith's money alone wouldn't be enough to match in a deal for Fultz. Smith coupled with Reggie Bullock and possibly a second-round pick would work financially and it wouldn't be the worst trade for the Sixers.

Smith would bring another experienced point guard into the fold. While T.J. McConnell does provide a strong energy role for the Sixers, he can get exposed when asked to play big minutes like he has recently. It's not to say Smith is a substantial upgrade, but he does have a greater ability to create shots for himself and others than McConnell. Having multiple capable backup point guards competing for minutes certainly isn't a bad thing.

Bullock is actually kind of intriguing. Like Smith, he'll be a free agent at season's end. He shot 44 percent on 281 attempts from three last season. He's dipped back down to around league average this season, but he showed over a decent sample size that he can shoot. During his three-plus years in Detroit, he's shot a combined 41 percent from three. While he's not an elite defender, he's solid and much better than any wing defenders the Sixers have coming off the bench.

Understandably, some fans will not be thrilled with getting two role players in exchange for a No. 1 pick. But we all need to move on from that mind frame. Fultz hasn't been that player at the NBA level and until he shows it, this is what his value is.

You can make the argument that there may be more value in developing Fultz than this deal, but the Sixers have championship aspirations and may be looking to just move on (think Jahlil Okafor to the Nets for what wound up being nothing). It's important to remember that trading Fultz for expiring contracts would also free up $9,745,200 for the coming offseason.

This may not be the sexiest trade, but it might be the right one.

