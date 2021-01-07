Markelle Fultz exits game in wheelchair after knee injury

Markelle Fultz reacts after being injured during the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, on Jan. 6, 2021. (Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Markelle Fultz’s best season yet could be facing a serious interruption.

The Orlando Magic guard left Wednesday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers after falling to the floor with an apparent knee injury. Fultz was in clear pain, and eventually had to be escorted off the court in a wheelchair.

Prayers up for Markelle Fultz. 🙏🙏pic.twitter.com/zoI5lm4i4x — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 7, 2021

The Magic soon announced that Fultz would not return to the game after suffering a left knee injury, with further evaluation planned.

INJURY UPDATE:@OrlandoMagic guard @MarkelleF suffered a left knee injury during the first quarter tonight vs. Cleveland.



Fultz will not return tonight and he will undergo further evaluation.#MagicTogether — Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) January 7, 2021

Any serious injury would be a significant blow for the Magic, as well as one of the better comeback stories in the NBA.

Entering Wednesday, Fultz had been averaging career highs in points (14.3) and assists (6.1) per game in his second year as Orlando’s starting point guard, a far cry from his infamous struggles during his time with the Philadelphia 76ers.

More from Yahoo Sports: