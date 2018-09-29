Markelle Fultz impresses with 'amazing' effort as Sixers beat Melbourne United in preseason opener

Ben Simmons knew it was a possibility. Still, he was thrown off a bit when he trotted onto the court for Friday's preseason opener with Markelle Fultz in the starting backcourt alongside him.

"It felt weird, just being out there, it was kind of rusty," Simmons admitted. "But it was good."

That initial feeling quickly melted away as Fultz showed what he's been working on all summer during the Sixers' 104-84 win over Melbourne United (see observations).

"The way he plays the game, he's unselfish, can get to the rim, knows how to play the game the right way and he likes to push the ball, which I love to do," Simmons said. "Playing with him is going to be easy."

Fultz made it look easy at times Friday night as he took the next step in his progression from a nightmarish rookie season. He recorded 14 points (6 for 11 shooting), four assists, two steals and one emphatic block.

"It was amazing, especially putting in the work I did this summer, just for coach to put me in that position, it felt unbelievable," Fultz said. "I was just happy to have the opportunity. I think I did a pretty good job taking advantage of it."

Fultz displayed many of the skills Sixers fans fell in love with when he was the No. 1 overall pick in 2017. He used his quickness to get into the lane and score at the rim. The 20-year-old was also able to find open teammates and used his length to bother opponents on defense.

But one third-quarter sequence is what should really leave people salivating. With 1:24 remaining in the period, Fultz got fouled driving to the lane and drained a perfect pair of free throws. Then he came down on the next possession and splashed a 17-foot jumper. He followed that up with a sweet no-look pass to Mike Muscala for a dunk before he missed a 15-footer.

"That's what everybody wants to see in my jump shot," Fultz said. "Like I said, back to all the work I put in this summer, I was comfortable shooting and just going out there and playing like I want to play. Taking the shots that I feel like are open for me and just having the crowd behind me made me more hyped."

Story Continues

While Fultz's work in the offseason was about getting back to basics and rebuilding his jumper, his teammates believe another aspect of his game could be what unlocks the team's true potential.

"We've always had a problem as far as when it came to creators. That's what he can do," Joel Embiid said. "I had a couple of open shots or easy baskets today coming from him. I was excited and excited for the future."

Should that excitement be tempered since the output came against an Australian team? Perhaps, but the Sixers believe what Fultz has shown from within makes them certain he's turned a corner.

"You want him to do so well. I'd be lying if I didn't tell you I'm bleeding with him," Brett Brown said. "I'm a little bit anxious to see how this turns out. He hasn't disappointed really in practice. He didn't tonight. It's been repetitive where he just looks confident."

More on the Sixers