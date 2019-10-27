Markelle Fultz hits two 3-pointers, first in nearly a year (VIDEO)

Orlando Magic guard and former No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz has gone through quite a bit regarding his jumpshot. It doesn’t appear to be all that smooth for Fultz at the moment, but he is at least taking shots outside of the paint in NBA games, and that bodes well for the rest of his career.

On Saturday night as Orlando took on the Atlanta Hawks, Fultz attempted not one but six 3-pointers that resulted in in two made jumpers from beyond the arc.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Via Twitter:

M A R K 3 L L 3 pic.twitter.com/Ppb60jHPzH — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) October 27, 2019









The last time Fultz hit a 3-point shot was on Oct. 29, 2018. He has made just six threes during his time in the NBA, so Saturday night’s effort represents more than 30% of his total made jumpers from deep.

Who knows what the future holds for Fultz and his shooting? He still has a wonky jumper, one that looks a bit like Shawn Marion shooting from inside a ball pit.

Still, if he can extend his range and get his career back on track, it’ll be a huge recovery of talent for the Magic, who didn’t give up all that much to get him.