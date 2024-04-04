Markelle Fultz gets the And-1

For teams with championship hopes, look for these 10 players who could be valuable acquisitions for the rest of the season.
Mariota's previous number had an important meaning.
This obviously isn't happening.
Caitlin Clark won National Player of the Year again, and South Carolina's Dawn Staley won Coach of the Year for the third straight season.
Wednesday's deal will reverberate not just across two franchises, but the AFC. How's everybody looking now?
Cleveland's season has been full of injuries and uncertainty, but the Cavs are still in the mix in the East, hoping to go further in the postseason than the year before.
It's possible the first two rounds will no longer be held at campus sites of highly-ranked teams.
Flagg had a relatively quiet night as the East secured an 88-86 win Tuesday night.
Always look both ways before exiting the dugout.
The Royals are still looking for a new stadium.
Charles McDonald is joined by the great Nate Tice to determine the biggest need in the 2024 NFL Draft for every single NFC team. But first – Rashee Rice was reportedly involved in a racing-related crash over the weekend, prompting a discussion on players getting involved in things they shouldn't and why nearly everyone around Patrick Mahomes seems to be trying to make his life harder. In other news, NFL win totals for the 2024 season dropped last week, and Charles and Nate pick out a few that surprised them, including the Los Angeles Chargers, Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys. Later, Charles and Nate dive into draft needs for every NFC team, as they go back and forth and give some favorite prospect and position fits for teams like the New York Giants (should they take a quarterback?), Green Bay Packers, Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals and more.
The presumed No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft is USC's Caleb Williams — we all know that. But what many might not know is that the rookie is set to change the record both for both fantasy and Chicago, says Andy Behrens.
2024 is the first time that two schools have both teams in the Final Four in the same season.
Ahead of Tuesday night's McDonald's All American Game, Yahoo Sports breaks down eight players who have already made lasting impressions on NBA scouts.
Though the meeting came with 160 games still left on the schedule, the Angels were outscored 24-7 in their first two blowout losses of the season.
After being picked to finish 10th in the Pac-12, the Beavers blew away expectations by making a run to the Elite Eight and competing with No. 1 South Carolina to the end.
Oakland might be the Athletics' home for a little longer.
TKO? No contest? Decision win? Chris Weidman's latest win was a weird one.
UConn and Illinois were tied 23-23 late in the first half. The Illini were down 30 before they scored again.
With Opening Day 2024 in the rearview mirror, fantasy analyst Scott Pianowski delivers his early observations.