Mark Zackery commits to Notre Dame football: ‘I know where my heart is’

Notre Dame football already had the No. 1-ranked recruiting unit in the class of 2025. It just got even stronger with the commitment of one of the top cornerbacks in the nation.

Mark Zackery IV, a four-star CB out of Ben Davis (Indianapolis, Ind.), committed to Notre Dame over the weekend. In an interview with the Indy Star, Zackery said he had known he wanted to attend Notre Dame but needed to visit some programs to be sure. After a visit to Notre Dame, he was set without taking his full allotment of official visits.

“I was going to wait it out to take official visits just to have that experience,” he said, “but I felt like there was no need for me to go to the other places when I know where my heart is and where I want to be.

“I know things change and there’s a lot going on with the transfer portal and things like that, but Notre Dame feels like the place for me.”

Zackery chose Notre Dame over 31 other schools that had offered him, and he announced a top four in Cincinnati, Michigan, and Florida, in addition to the Fighting Irish. Programs like the skill set of the 5-foot-1.5, 164-pound CB, ranked on 247Sports’ newly updated rankings as the No. 59 player in the nation and the sixth-best cornerback in the class.

Zackery starred on both sides of the ball for Ben Davis last year, recording 53 receptions, 823 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on offense while posting 39 tackles, four interceptions and three fumble recoveries (two forced) on defense. He key roles helped Ben Davis win the championship and finish No. 22 in the Super 25 national rankings.

In the interview with the Indy Star, Zackery said Notre Dame’s Mike Mickens was a key part of his decision. The defensive backs coach has a track record of success with players like New York Jets star Sauce Gardner, Los Angeles Rams draft pick Cam Hart and Thorpe Award finalist Ben Morrison.

Notre Dame now has 22 commitments in the class under head coach Marcus Freeman. Zackery is the fourth player in the unit ranked in the top-100 players of the class of 2025.

“I just know this (recruiting) class very well going on visits with them and experiencing things and activities we did together,” he said to the Indy Star. I feel like there is a connection with us. I feel like we’ll be able to win a national championship together.”

Read more at the Indy Star.

