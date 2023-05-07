Up to the Mark wins Old Forester Turf Classic Stakes as Kentucky Derby 2023 approaches

Up to the Mark crossed the finish line first Saturday in the Old Forester Bourbon Turf Classic at Churchill Downs.

The winning horse, with 5-2 odds, crossed the finish line in 1:47:31 in the $1 million Grade 4 stakes race for colts and fillies ages 4 and up and paid $7.26 to win.

Hong Kong Harry (7-2) crossed the finish line second and Spooky Channel (4-1) finished third.

Irad Ortiz Jr., the winning jockey, said Up to the Mark took advantage when a hole opened up in front of him.

"He didn’t do anything wrong today, from the minute we warmed him up," he said. "He’s getting better every race. He can come from off the pace. He’s developing a good style, since he started racing on the grass (in January).”

Winning trainer Todd Pletcher said the race unfolded "beautifully."

"He got a really good trip, was able to save a little ground," Pletcher said. "The horse relaxed nicely and had a good turn of foot when called upon."

The Turf Classic precedes the Kentucky Derby, the main event of Saturday's festivities. That race was won by Mage.

This story will be updated.

