Mark Williams with a dunk vs the Miami Heat
Mark Williams (Charlotte Hornets) with a dunk vs the Miami Heat, 01/29/2023
Mark Williams (Charlotte Hornets) with a dunk vs the Miami Heat, 01/29/2023
Mason Plumlee (Charlotte Hornets) with a dunk vs the Miami Heat, 01/29/2023
The Philadelphia 76ers made sure to single out PJ Tucker for his efforts after they knocked off the Denver Nuggets.
Jayson Tatum may have fouled LeBron James in the final seconds of regulation Saturday night, but he wasn't about to admit it. Here's how the Celtics star reacted to the controversy.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr pulled aside young center James Wiseman for a chat on Sunday.
Multiple teammates consoled Bengals linebacker Joseph Ossai after he drew a late hit penalty that put the Chiefs in position for a field goal that delivered a Super Bowl berth for Kansas City. One teammate in particular was not pleased. Linebacker Germaine Pratt was yelling on the way to the locker room about the foul. [more]
Zach Edey finished the game with 38 points and 13 rebounds, leaving Spartans defenders bruised and bewildered.
George Kittle offered a brutally honest assessment of the 49ers' NFC Championship Game loss to the Eagles.
Novak Djokovic said it "hurts him and me" after they decided that his father would not be courtside to see him win the Australian Open on Sunday, following a controversy over a Russian flag."We both agreed that it would probably be better that he's not there," Djokovic said after winning a 10th Australian Open title.
A controversial play in the AFC title game created major reactions.
Shaquille O'Neal clapped back at Kevin Durant on social media Saturday, commenting on the Brooklyn Nets star's hair.
Patrick Reed is involved in yet another rules controversy after the American declared that, despite TV suggesting otherwise, he was “100 percent certain" it was his ball lodged up a tree in Dubai.
Whatever could go wrong for the Cincinnati Bengals in the final minute of the AFC championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs, did go wrong.
NFL Twitter lost its mind watching the end of the 49ers' bizarre loss to the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.
This call was bad even the officials admitted they got it wrong after the game.
The Lakers will be very shorthanded once again when they face the Nets on Monday.
Football, orange or basketball, Tennessee football quarterback Joe Milton's arm strength is something to behold.
Purdy on the injury that altered the 49ers' NFC title game: "I told him right there [after the Haason Reddick hit], ‘If we run a play, I can’t throw deep.’”
The Green Bay Packers prefer to move on from Aaron Rodgers, a potential Jets trade target, according to a new report Sunday.
For the second time this month, a verbal altercation involving the Memphis Grizzlies led to a fan being escorted off the court.
Head coach Zac Taylor came and embraced him and let him cry into his shoulder. For Ossai, the support meant the world, but he also still thought he had let the Bengals' world down.