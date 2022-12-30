Mark Williams’ career night creates a big dilemma for the Hornets. But it’s welcomed

Considering the initial thoughts that raced through Nick Richards’ head as he was helped off the Crypto.com Arena court during the Charlotte Hornets’ recent road trip, a small step represented significance.

After being surprisingly upgraded from doubtful to questionable following their morning shootaround – a move first reported by The Charlotte Observer – Richards suited up for the Hornets’ 121-113 victory against Oklahoma City. Although he didn’t play Thursday night, just being in uniform six days after crumpling to the floor and holding his right foot writhing in pain left the Hornets’ big man downright giddy.

“At the moment I thought it was much worse, but it turned out to be a regular sprain,” Richards said. “I was just happy because I personally thought that I had broken my foot. So, the fact it just came back as just a regular sprain it was more like, ‘Thank God.’”

Richards being back in the mix meant Steve Clifford could have slotted him into his usual reserve center spot behind starter Mason Plumlee – a role he’s had a stranglehold on since training camp. But the coach opted to keep giving Mark Williams a lengthy look, and the rookie rewarded Clifford’s faith by producing easily the best game of his short tenure as a pro.

Williams notched his first double-double, setting career highs with 17 points and 13 rebounds while knocking down all seven field goals in 21 minutes. He also tied career bests with two blocks, two steals and two assists.

He’s the first rookie in NBA history to collect at least 15 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks on 100% shooting, and fifth player in NBA history to accomplish the feat. Emphatic rejections, scrappiness and playing above the rim were all included in his repertoire.

Williams’ impressive play creates a dilemma for the Hornets, but it’s a welcomed one. They have to figure out which two centers will receive the bulk of the minutes and how they will navigate any kind of rotation with Richards and Williams moving forward.

“To me, they’re both developing players,” Clifford said. “When you have a roster of a lot of younger players, you do them both. You want to try to develop them and win as many games as we can. And we’re in a place where we need to win. But we’ve got to see.

“Yeah, it’s not easy. We have a lot of guys at that position. Nick’s going to be a part of things. I like the way he plays. He’s done a good job. But I also want to see what Mark can bring.”

That extra time Williams spent shooting after practice and those countless trips to play in the G League with the Greensboro Swarm are paying off. He’s earned Clifford’s confidence.

And it’s appreciated.

“The trust he puts into me, that means a lot,” Williams said. “I just wanted to show that it was the right decision, and wanted to make the most out of the opportunity and just play hard and play to my strengths.”

Staying on point mentally, Williams has learned, also is essential. There’s no substitute.

“Just every game, just being ready,” he said. “You never know what each game could hold. Things can happen. So, I think for me, it’s just being ready for my opportunity when that moment happens and just being prepared for it. It’s not like I’m nervous or anything. It’s just basketball.

“When I’m on the floor, just making the most of it, doing the things I’m supposed to do on both sides of the ball. I think I just showed a little bit of that tonight.”

Enough to have Clifford envisioning how Williams pairing with LaMelo Ball can be a lethal combination. Williams is a big body with a versatile skill set, and his effectiveness in the two-man game alongside Ball or any of the Hornets’ other playmaking ball-handlers like Terry Rozier or Gordon Hayward could add to their strategic strengths.

Contending with an opposing duo that’s in concert with each other while also boasting a fearsome tandem of your own can do wonders for team confidence. Williams could very well turn out to be a missing piece in the puzzle the Hornets are trying to put together.

“To me, in this league, if you want to look at the better starting 5s, there’s just certain components,” Clifford said. “So, if you have a roll game and you’re playing with somebody like Melo, and you can protect the rim and play pick-and-roll defense at the other end, you can be a really good starter. Look at the guys like that.

“He has the basic background of a way to be a very effective NBA player – protect the rim, he’s smart, he’s good with coverages. … For somebody like Melo, actually Gordon or Terry, the three of them, if they get a good pick with a solid roll, we’re going to get a good shot. And it’s an important part of the NBA game.”

Here’s another: stacking up solid performances and avoiding letdowns. That’s Williams’ task now that he’s shown glimpses in his initial three games as a true contributor, averaging 10.6 points and seven rebounds. Consistency and continuity are paramount for a franchise that’s struggled to find a viable force at center.

“What it gets back to in this league, you’ve got to do it three, four times in a week against different types of players, different types of coverages,” Clifford said. “I think he’s going to be a very good player, but this just shows his talent. Now it’s, ‘Can you do it every night?’ That’s what the NBA is all about.”

PJ Washington was once in Williams’ sneakers. He’s enjoying the up-close view.

“I think it’s exciting,” Washington said. “He’s been working this whole year, his whole summer. I’m excited for him. He’s my rookie, basically. He’s my locker mate, so I spend a lot of time with him on the video games. I’m just excited for him to see him come in and do what he’s supposed to do.”

The smile on Williams’ face that was seemingly as long as his 7-foot plus wingspan indicated he felt similar to Washington. He’s even-keeled and doesn’t show a lot of emotion, often reserved in public displays.

But for a few hours, he could ponder the possibilities.

“A game like that always is great for your confidence,” Williams said. “Just continuing to build on it. Don’t let it linger, don’t think about it too much because that’s how your next game might not be at that level. So, I think just going out there next time on the floor, just continuing to do those things I did at even a higher level.”