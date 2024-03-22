Mark Vientos reacts to Mets signing J.D. Martinez

The Mets’ signing of J.D. Martinez gives an immediate boost to the team’s lineup, but it also impacts Mark Vientos.

Despite this fact, the 24-year-old sounded rather unfazed by it when asked for his reaction by reporters following Friday’s spring training game against the Yankees.

“Not really a reaction,” Vientos said. “Just nice. Good for the team.”

Vientos has shown signs of his potential this spring, particularly with his power -- hitting five home runs, including one on Friday off Yankees pitcher Luis Gil. But he is 12-for-54 at the plate (.222) with a .250 on-base percentage.

Nevertheless, Vientos could still be on the Opening Day roster, as Martinez will need time to ramp up before joining the big league club.

Despite possibly losing his roster spot when Martinez is ready, Vientos ultimately was not taking the signing personally and did not seem to have any regrets.

“The opportunity that I got,” Vientos said, “I feel like I made the most of it.”