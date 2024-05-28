Mark Vientos and Brett Baty's time together on Mets' 26-man roster could soon end

The Mets are continuing to evaluate Mark Vientos and Brett Baty at the big league level, with them splitting time at third base.

Whether either one becomes the third baseman of the future or settles in as a regular at another position for the Mets remains to be seen.

But both Vientos and Baty remaining on the 26-man roster is something that is in pencil, not ink, president of baseball operations David Stearns suggested on Tuesday.

"This is a tough one. There's no easy solution here," Stearns said about the third base situation. "I do think we have two players who deserve to be in the big leagues, and that's why they're both here right now.

"I've also been consistent that this present roster construction cannot last in perpetuity. At some point, we're gonna have to get slightly more conventional. But we have two guys who have demonstrated that they deserve to be in the big leagues, and so we're gonna ride with it when we can.

"Right now I think it's best for their development to be here, and get major league at-bats. And I also understand at some point we're probably gonna have to get another middle infielder here."

The main issue with the Mets' 26-man roster right now is that it does not have a backup middle infielder, which means all of the defensive innings at shortstop and second base are falling on Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil.

Entering the season, New York had two backups on the active roster capable of playing the middle infield -- Zack Short and Joey Wendle. Both players have since been DFA'd.

New York Mets third baseman Mark Vientos (27) follows through on a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning at Citi Field. / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

As far as Vientos and Baty, each has a significant drawback/question mark.

Baty, who improved his defense during the offseason and has been an above average defender at third base in 2024, has not hit much -- especially power-wise.

In 159 plate appearances over 46 games this season, Baty is slashing just .231/.304/.336 with four homers and three doubles.

Vientos has hit a ton this year in limited opportunities, but might not have the glove to profile as a regular at third base.

In 36 plate appearances in 10 big league games this year, Vientos is hitting .344/.417/.750 with three homers and four doubles -- the same amount of extra-base hits Baty has in 133 fewer plate appearances.

So what happens next?

"At some point, we're gonna have to make some decisions on our roster," Stearns noted.

"Unfortunately, it's sort of the reality of roster constraints that we have," he added. "I'd love to keep both of those guys in the big leagues, and continue to give them both reps at the major league level. We also have to put together a roster that functions as best as it possibly can."