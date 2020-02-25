Mark Turgeon still frustrated with officials as Maryland prepares for next test at Minnesota

Riding a nine-game winning streak, the Maryland Terrapins entered Sunday's matchup at Ohio State off as strong a month as the program has had under Mark Turgeon.

They had to lose eventually, and Ohio State proved to have the right formula to slow down stars Anthony Cowan and Jalen Smith. Behind their suffocating defense and lights out shooting night both beyond the arc and at the free throw line, the Buckeyes, held Maryland at bay just long enough to come away with a seven-point win over a top ten team.

No one on the Terrapins was making excuses after the game. They didn't play well enough to win in the end, and their focus is fully on their next game, Wednesday night in Minnesota.

That didn't stop head coach Mark Turgeon from making a point to call out the officiating Sunday.

Mark Turgeon on Anthony Cowan's technical foul:



"Referee said they had to call it because it looks like intent, kicking at the head. But Anthony's not kicking at him. ... He was frustrated because he got tackled on a layup and there wasn't a call." pic.twitter.com/wDBhS3kxXk



— Emily Giambalvo (@EmilyGiam) February 24, 2020

Turgeon lost his most important, and experienced, player with just a few minutes left in the game thanks to a technical foul given out by the officiating crew after Anthony Cowan kicked his foot out in frustration after a no-call.

The Maryland head coach unsurprisingly came to the defense of Cowan, but didn't directly complain about the officials in regards to the call.

What really stuck with Turgeon was the physical play the refs allowed Ohio State to get away with down low.

Mark Turgeon on Kaleb Wesson: "He was allowed to be the bully offensively today. I mean, he stuck a forearm right into Stix's chest twice. I guess you're allowed to do that here in this building. ... And if he's allowed to be the bully, he's a heck of a player." — Emily Giambalvo (@EmilyGiam) February 24, 2020

It's very unlike Turgeon to so vocally complain about the officiating. Maryland has been on the receiving end of plenty of coaching complaints to league officials -- Melo Trimble's foul rate dropping dramatically after his freshman year comes to mind -- but public comments rarely lead to anything positive.

The fact that he was so willing to voice his displeasure shows just how far Turgeon felt Kaleb Wesson and the Buckeyes were able to push the line.

It wasn't just a reaction in the heat of the moment, either. Turgeon doubled down on his statements Tuesday as the team prepared for their Wednesday night game.

"Guys have got to do a better job. I complained the whole game, didn't do any good. I'll lose my mind on Wednesday if it happens again. ... Hopefully the parents will be in the room on Wednesday night." — Emily Giambalvo (@EmilyGiam) February 25, 2020

He admitted the likely futility of his comments, but Turgeon is still making a point to the officials here. The game needs to be called fairly, and referees are there to be the adults in the room.

Turgeon is also likely looking ahead to the Big Ten Tournament with his comments. Right now, Maryland would be set up to potentially face Ohio State in their first game of the tournament, and Turgeon wants to get out ahead of the officiating in the rubber match.

With a two-game lead in the Big Ten and four games to play, the Minnesota game is an important one for Maryland. Like Ohio State, the Golden Gophers have a physical specimen in the paint of their own in Daniel Oturu.

If the officials allow Oturu to bully Jalen Smith in the post, coming across as one-sided as Turgeon felt they were in Columbus, Maryland's head coach isn't going to hold back again.

