Mark Turgeon, Maryland agree to extension through 2025-26 season

There's no more skepticism about Mark Turgeon's future in College Park.

The longtime head coach has agreed to a contract extension to remain at Maryland through the 2025-26 season, the school announced in a statement on Wednesday.

"We believe in Coach Turgeon and are excited about what the future holds for Maryland basketball," Maryland Director of Athletics Damon Evans said in a statement.

"Coach is fully committed to Maryland and we are in agreement of the expectations for our program as we move forward. Coach and the staff have already been at work recruiting and building on our recent success. We all need to do our part, pulling in the same direction, pursuing a championship-level program."

News that Turgeon and the Terrapins were nearing a contract extension first broke last week. Turgeon's previous deal was set to expire following the 2022-23 season.

"I want to thank Damon Evans and President Pines for their continued belief in me to lead the basketball program," Turgeon said. "Maryland is a special place and my commitment to the program has never wavered. I am extremely proud of our recent accomplishments as Big Ten champions and as NCAA Tournament qualifiers six of the last seven years and we are hungry for more. We are building great momentum heading into the 2021-22 season and I am excited for our future."

In 10 years as Maryland's head coach, Turgeon has yet to experience the success that the legendary Gary Williams had before him. While Turgeon's Terps have made the NCAA Tournament in six of the past seven years, they have advanced to the Sweet Sixteen just once.

This past season was arguably Turgeon's most impressive campaign yet, leading Maryland to the Second Round despite having one of the least talented rosters in his tenure as head coach. However, there are many Maryland supporters that feel Turgeon is responsible for the poor roster construction in the first place.

Turgeon has been busy since the season ended, as his program has landed a pair of top transfers in former Georgetown big man Qudus Wahab and Rhode Island guard Fatts Russell. Both will likely be starters for Maryland next season.