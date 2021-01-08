Mark Turgeon admits Maryland's roster is not built to have a post presence

Mark Turgeon admits Terps are not built to have a post presence originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

When one thinks of Maryland in the Mark Turgeon era, the identity of his teams have had a dominant post presence that often dictated the game. This year, that is not the case, which has left a glaring opening on the interior of their team.

Turgeon has known this and in place has assembled a crew of long wings in the 2020-21 season. It gives the Terrapins an edge to guard the perimeter, makes the entry into the post a difficult one and can create effective off-ball double teams.

Against Iowa and National Player of the Year candidate Luka Garza, the lack of a low-post presence was exploited by the Hawkeyes.

Garza led all scorers with 24 points on the evening. His impact in the post, even when he wasn't scoring, allowed other Iowa shooters to get open. On the offensive end for Maryland, Iowa's zone prevented Garza from having to play the 3-point line -- giving Garza time to be less active and denying any slash to the rim.

"We have no low post presence, especially against the zone, so it's kind of hard to be honest," Turgeon told media postgame. "This is a very unusual (Maryland) team, very unusual set of circumstances. Normally, we're a team that gets to the foul line."

The list of bigs at Maryland since Turgeon took over in 2011 goes on. Four of his post players have gone on to play in the NBA, from Alex Len to Diamond Stone to Bruno Fernando to Jalen Smith.

It's essentially been a revolving door of pros at the position.

In the Big Ten conference, not having a competent big man scorer/defender does not bode well. Dominant post players are what the league is known for, especially this season with Garza, Kofi Cockburn (Illinois), Trevion Williams (Purdue) and Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana).

Already it was seen by Michigan freshman Hunter Dickinson who exploded for 26 points on 10-for-11 shooting against Maryland. Jackson-Davis, while he struggled, still put up 22 points.

"There's a lot of really good bigs in this league and, of course, this year we don't have it -- it's not us. It's not who we are," Turgeon said.

The tallest player in Maryland's regular rotation is transfer Galin Smith at 6'9. That's spotting two inches to Garza four to Dickinson and three to Cockburn (sensing a theme?).

A seemingly natural player to fill into the position is 7-foot-2 center Chol Marial. Fans have been clamoring for him to get more minutes since coming back from a procedure on both of his legs last year. Slowly, he's been let onto the court by Turgeon.

Marial has shown flashes with his height, but he's yet to be trusted in significant minutes (85 minutes combined in 11 of the team's 13 games) this season.

"He's not the answer. [Marial's] not a low post guy. He can shoot it, but he's not the answer in the post," Turgeon said. "I'm not a dummy. I'm not a dummy. I've been doing this a long time. I got five pros, I've got five NBA centers."

And if it's not Marial, the Terps are pretty much stuck with how games have gone this year. Smith guarding the post, with fellow forwards Jarius Hamilton (6'8) and Donta Scott (6'7) providing the depth.

So far, it's navigated the Terps to a 6-6 mark on the season and a 1-5 Big Ten record. Aside from a few games against Nebraska and Penn State, the talent at the center position isn't getting any easier.