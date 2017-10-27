Mark Teixeira finds a Dodgers icon on a World Series edition of '25-Year-Old Baseball Cards'

Sometimes the baseball cards just have a way of finding us. And that was the case on a new episode of “25-Year-Old Baseball Cards” with Mark Teixeira, the ex-New York Yankees slugger turned ESPN analyst. There we were, standing behind the batting cage at Dodger Stadium when Teixeira pulled one of the most famous guys to wear a Dodger uniform – a guy who usually sits not too far from the exact place we were standing.

That would be Tommy Lasorda, the ex-Dodgers player and manager, who is 90 now and recently joked that he might kill himself if the Dodgers don’t win the World Series this time. We also found Lenny Dysktra’s massive jaw full of chew, some questionable ’90s fashion choices and one of Teixeira’s old teammates.

If you want more Mark Teixeira in your life, you can find him on the “Baseball Tonight” pregame show on ESPN throughout the World Series.

If you’re new to this series (and hello, if you are), we open old baseball cards with players, coaches and famous fans. It started with boxes of cards my grandma bought back in the day, thinking they’d be worth a bunch of money one day. They’re not, so we now we ask baseball people to open them and be their muse for a storytelling session. Check out some of our previous episodes below:

Previously in 25-Year-Old Baseball Cards

