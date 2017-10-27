Mark Teixeira finds a Dodgers icon on a World Series edition of '25-Year-Old Baseball Cards'
Sometimes the baseball cards just have a way of finding us. And that was the case on a new episode of “25-Year-Old Baseball Cards” with Mark Teixeira, the ex-New York Yankees slugger turned ESPN analyst. There we were, standing behind the batting cage at Dodger Stadium when Teixeira pulled one of the most famous guys to wear a Dodger uniform – a guy who usually sits not too far from the exact place we were standing.
That would be Tommy Lasorda, the ex-Dodgers player and manager, who is 90 now and recently joked that he might kill himself if the Dodgers don’t win the World Series this time. We also found Lenny Dysktra’s massive jaw full of chew, some questionable ’90s fashion choices and one of Teixeira’s old teammates.
If you want more Mark Teixeira in your life, you can find him on the “Baseball Tonight” pregame show on ESPN throughout the World Series.
If you’re new to this series (and hello, if you are), we open old baseball cards with players, coaches and famous fans. It started with boxes of cards my grandma bought back in the day, thinking they’d be worth a bunch of money one day. They’re not, so we now we ask baseball people to open them and be their muse for a storytelling session. Check out some of our previous episodes below:
Previously in 25-Year-Old Baseball Cards
MUST-SEE EPISODES: Pedro Martinez | Bronson Arroyo | Eric Davis | Dusty Baker | Hank Azaria | Alex Rodriguez | Scott Boras | A.J. Ellis | Bernie Williams | Chase Utley
MANAGERS/COACHES: Terry Francona | Joe Maddon | Bruce Bochy | Clint Hurdle | Buck Showalter | Brad Mills | Bob Melvin | Dave Roberts
CURRENT PLAYERS: Curtis Granderson | Noah Syndergaard | Kyle Hendricks | Clayton Kershaw | Todd Coffey | John Axford | Dee Gordon | Adam Eaton | Rajai Davis | Brad Ziegler & Tyler Clippard
STARS FROM BACK IN THE DAY: Frank Thomas | Sandy Alomar Jr. | Delino DeShields | Cliff Floyd | Dan Plesac | Aaron Boone | Bobby Bonilla | Andre Dawson | Ivan Rodriguez | Jack Morris | Jeff Nelson
CELEBS: Alyssa Milano | Josh Duhamel | Joel McHale
ETC: Josh Kusnick | Jeff Passan | Ken Kendrick
More MLB coverage from Yahoo Sports:
– – – – – –
Mike Oz is the editor of Big League Stew on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at mikeozstew@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @MikeOz