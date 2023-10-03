Mark Stoops to Michigan State? Ha! He's got it made in Kentucky football's shade | Toppmeyer

Mark Stoops would be a good hire for Michigan State. So would Kirby Smart. But, neither would have incentive to leave his current job, so that should extinguish that idea.

I mentioned Smart for effect. No one is suggesting Georgia’s coach as a potential candidate for a middling Big Ten job.

Stoops, though, has had his name appear on a couple of hot boards from mainstream outlets for the Spartans’ opening.

This has become a midseason tradition: Brand-name job opens, Stoops’ name surfaces to varying degrees of legitimacy, and Stoops stays at Kentucky, while watching his salary climb. There was Florida State, then LSU, then Nebraska, and probably a few others I’m forgetting.

When you win at the rate Stoops has at a basketball school — his Wildcats (5-0, 2-0 SEC) just embarrassed Florida, a supposed football school, for the fourth time in the past six years — some people assume you have one eye on greener pastures. In truth, Kentucky’s bluegrass has been lush for Stoops. He’s the SEC’s second-longest tenured coach behind Nick Saban, and he enjoys one of college football’s best contracts.

Stoops’ deal runs through the 2030 season and pays him $9 million annually. That’s before bonuses. Among those: a $100,000 prize for going 6-6 and reaching a bowl game.

Why would Stoops leave the SEC’s cushiest gig? And, especially, why wade into a sticky situation at Michigan State, which just fired its overrated, overpaid coach after a case of masturbation gone wrong?

Stoops wouldn’t. We ought to know this by now.

Stoops appreciates a job many of his peers would have left long ago. Are there better jobs? Certainly, there are better programs, but Stoops, 56, made coaching Kentucky look like a mecca. In Year 11, this may be one of his best teams.

While coaches in many SEC or Big Ten pressure-cookers are a loss or two away from the hot seat, Stoops is perpetually a win or two away from a contract extension and another trip to the Music City Bowl.

If someone pays you handsomely in a secure job where expectations are manageable and your work is appreciated, why leave? That’s a mentality to which Stoops appears to adhere. I can’t knock it. Most coaches are hardwired to pursue the next rung on the ladder. The joke is on them. Maybe college football’s best job resides in Lexington, Kentucky, where John Calipari is the heat magnet and Stoops’ 71-59 record spurs talk of a statue.

When I joked that only laborers from MAC schools should be allowed to perform the work on any monument to Stoops, a Kentucky fan let me have it, telling me to put some respect on Stoops’ name. Imagine such devotion in a football hotbed, where 7-5 gets a coach fired.

Go ahead, Kentucky, build a Stoops statue. Let it depict him wrestling a gator into submission.

Certainly, pockets of UK fans don’t know how good they have it with Stoops. They’ll groan if No. 20 Kentucky’s comet dims against No. 1 Georgia (5-0, 2-0) on Saturday between the hedges and complain about UK’s upstart September morphing into another trip to an also-ran bowl. However, it’s a testament to Stoops’ tenure that Saturday’s matchup is worthy of ESPN’s prime-time cameras. And the rational portions of Big Blue Nation — I realize that sounds like an oxymoron — know Stoops is a gift horse that shouldn't be looked at in the mouth.

After Kentucky dismantled Florida 33-14, defensive tackle Deone Walker said the result proved “we can play against the best.”

That’s giving the Gators a level of praise they don’t deserve. They’re not the best at anything lately. Stoops’ Wildcats bypassed them en route to a clash with a team that ranks as the best, even if Georgia hasn’t played that way in 2023.

This is a prove-it game for Kentucky. I’ve written previously about its schedule, which perennially ranks among the SEC’s weakest, and this year’s was no different. Take it as a compliment that I think Stoops advanced Kentucky to the point where its nonconference slate no longer needs to be relegated to a feast on three cupcakes, plus Louisville.

In contrast, South Carolina challenged itself against North Carolina and will play Clemson in November. Kentucky would never, even though it might have beaten UNC — or at least it would’ve given the Tar Heels a better go than the Gamecocks did.

A tougher schedule is coming after Oklahoma and Texas join the SEC, and divisions sunset. A nine-game conference schedule probably is an eventuality. That would remove a cushion, but thanks to Stoops, Kentucky is made of tougher stuff.

Anyway, a school like Michigan State already plays nine conference games, and Michigan’s Big House casts a long shadow, while Stoops has it made in Kentucky’s shade.

Blake Toppmeyer is the USA TODAY Network's SEC Columnist. Email him at BToppmeyer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @btoppmeyer.

