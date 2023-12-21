Mark Stoops on Jordan Dingle returning to Kentucky after Tennessee visit: 'Lot of money involved'

Kentucky football's Mark Stoops on Wednesday addressed tight end Jordan Dingle's decision to stay with the Wildcats after entering the transfer portal and visiting with Tennessee coaches, suggesting there was "a lot of money involved" in the process with the Vols.

Dingle, a redshirt sophomore, entered the transfer portal Dec. 7 and reportedly met with Vols coach Josh Heupel and tight ends coach Alec Abeln before withdrawing from the portal Dec. 16, according to 247Sports.

Stoops was asked about Dingle's decision and Tennessee during his signing day news conference Wednesday.

"I don't think he wanted to leave," Stoops said. "I'm just going to stop there before I get myself in trouble. I don't want to whine or cry, this is an exciting day, but there's a lot of money involved."

It's not the first time Stoops has taken shots at Tennessee or the NIL era of college football.

In 2021, Stoops lobbed a jab at former Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt amid a recruiting and impermissible benefits scandal that led the Pruitt's for-cause firing.

"I gotta be careful in my response here," Stoops told Kentucky Sports Radio in 2021. "Did I see it coming? Yes, I'm grateful it came. Does it surprise me? Not one bit."

Stoops has also lamented the state of NIL and recruiting after Georgia thumped Kentucky in a 51-13 loss Oct. 7, blaming the gap in NIL resources between the Bulldogs and Wildcats as a reason for the loss.

"The other side if you wanna do that it's complain, deny, or make excuses," Stoops said on an episode of the "Mark Stoops Show." "And we're not gonna do that. You know? It is what it is. And fans have that right. I give it to 'em. I just encourage them to donate more. Cause that's what those teams are doing. I can promise you in Georgia. They bought some pretty good players, you're allowed to these days."

