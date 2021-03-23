Mark Stone with a Goal vs. St. Louis Blues
Sixth seed Lee took control in the third game to beat the Dane 30-29 20-22 21-9 at the Birmingham event. "I'm happy, excited, sad ... Everything has come into one moment so it's hard to describe the feeling," said Lee, who knocked out world number one Kento Momota in the quarter-finals.
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James sustained a right ankle injury early in the second quarter of Saturday's 99-94 loss to the visiting Atlanta Hawks. ESPN reported that James has a high ankle sprain and is out indefinitely. A Lakers sideline reporter confirmed the report.
The Sixers president wants scoring in the paint to matter again.
The UFC finally accepted Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement and opted to fill its suddenly vacant lightweight title with a May 15 bout at UFC 262 between Charles Oliveira and former Bellator champion Michael Chandler.
Each week during the 2020-21 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into three of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.
Julija Stoliarenko was taken by stretcher to a hospital after collapsing twice while trying to weigh in on Friday.
The UFC's heavyweight title is on the line Saturday night in a bout the promotion is billing the "biggest, baddest rematch."
There are plenty of people within the MMA community that take Derek Brunson for granted, but they’re wrong for doing so. Regardless, Brunson is not concerned with whether or not he is being underestimated against Kevin Holland in the main event of UFC Vegas 22. “It doesn’t really matter to me. I haven’t really been focused on all that stuff,” Brunson said. “My focus for this camp has been preparation and worrying about myself. I’m ranked number seven, he’s ranked number ten. He’s trying to take my spot, so it’s just business to me.” Brunson has fought the who’s who in the middleweight division. Names like Anderson Silva, Jacare Souza, Lyoto Machida, Yoel Romero, Robert Whittaker, and of course, the reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. He’s also enjoying a three-fight winning streak, most recently notching an impressive TKO victory over middleweight upstart Edmen Shahbazyan in August of 2020. He faces a similar challenge in Holland, a young and hungry up and coming fighter with superstar potential. But perhaps Holland has a little more personality than Shahbazyan. Derek Brunson cracks Edmen Shahbazyan at UFC Vegas 5 UFC Vegas 22 Live Results: Brunson vs. Holland Derek Brunson intends to simply break Kevin Holland Holland shared that he has been frequently messaging Brunson over social media but to his dismay, has not gotten any responses from Brunson. Brunson refuses to pay any mind to Holland’s attempts to antagonize him. “Kevin Holland’s just a class clown. So I let him do his thing,” Brunson said. “He’s trying to be funny, but it doesn’t matter. You can talk; you can not talk. You can be silent; you can be outspoken. But I’m coming to knock people out. I’m coming to get finishes. So that’s not going to change one way or another.” Despite Holland’s antics, Brunson also provided some analysis of what he brings to the fight. “He’s rangy; he’s long. He comes to get it; he’s aggressive. But he’s breakable,” Brunson said. “We’re gonna get him to that breaking point and get the job done.” Brunson is deserving of an opponent above his rank with a win at UFC Vegas 22. He’s spent the past few fights of his fighting up and comers. With a victory over Holland, Brunson is more than capable of positioning himself for a fight that can propel him into the top 5 or even title contention. UFC Vegas 22: Brunson vs. Holland Preview Show (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
The Patriots owner isn't used to watching Tom Brady win Super Bowls elsewhere.
Joe Ingles shouldn't be available in half of Yahoo leagues. Let's examine who else is worth a closer look on the waiver wire.
Takeaways and observations from Hot Rod Charlie's victory in Saturday's Louisiana Derby at Fair Grounds in New Orleans, LA. (Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports)
Oregon scored 56 points in the first half as Iowa couldn't stop the Ducks.
Sixteen sweet matchups to look forward to over the first three days at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.
First-year Rockets coach Stephen Silas struggled for words as he tried to describe Houston's franchise-record 20-game losing streak.
When UFC lightweight Khama Worthy looks back on 2020, the thing that most comes to mind for him was how fortunate he ended up being. No matter how difficult the year was, he was still able to fight. Though things didn’t always go his way, the fact that he was able to compete multiple times put him in a much better spot than many other fighters. “I think it was just an experience,” Worthy told MMWeekly.com. “I feel grateful that I made it through, because a lot of people weren’t as lucky. “I only had two fights, though I would have liked to get in four fights a year, but I still got to get two fights. Everything being shut down, trying to find training partners and everything, it was an experience.” In addition to being able to fight last year, Worthy was able to keep his individual training going even when the ability to work with others was virtually eliminated. “I own my own gym so I never stopped for my training,” said Worthy. “But it was still difficult to get training partners. “My game is always evolving. In this sport you’re either evolving or dying. I’m a different fighter every fight.” Khama Worthy - UFC 241 weigh-in Khama Worthy faces Jamie Mullarkey at UFC 260 On March 27 in Las Vegas, Worthy (16-7) will look to get back on the winning track when he faces Jamie Mullarkey (12-4) in a 155-pound main card bout at UFC 260. Dana White announces UFC 261 to house full house of fans, three title fights “He’s a tough guy,” Worthy said of Mullarkey. “He’s 0-2 in the UFC, so he’s fighting for his job. I feel like if you’re 0-3 in the UFC you’re going to get cut, so he’s on his way out because I’ve got to do what I’ve got to do. “I know for sure he’s going to come out ready for and that’s exactly what we’re set for.” If the last year has taught him anything, Worthy feels it’s best to just follow where the path leads him in 2021 rather than try to force things to happen. “In Covid times you’ve just got to go with the punches,” said Worthy. “You can’t spend too much time planning things out. It sucks that my career started then Covid kicked in, so I’m just rolling with the punches.”
The Sioux Falls Washington High School boys basketball team is believed to be the first in South Dakota state history to start five Black players.
Kofi Cockburn received a racist comment on his Instagram after Illinois was bounced from the NCAA tournament.
The Steelers are quickly running out of outside linebackers.
Indiana on Monday refuted reports that it had an agreement to hire Thad Matta as basketball coach that fell through due to medical concerns.