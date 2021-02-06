Mark Stone with a Goal vs. Los Angeles Kings

Associated Press

The sting of being the first team eliminated from the 36th America’s Cup is going to be with the New York Yacht Club’s American Magic for quite some time. American Magic has had a week to process the end of its campaign, which was hastened when its yacht, Patriot, capsized and nearly sank during a race against Italy’s Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team in the challenger round-robins on Jan. 17 on New Zealand’s Hauraki Gulf. With help from the other competitors, American Magic got the yacht back to shore, patched a hole in the hull and rebuilt other components in the high-tech boat.