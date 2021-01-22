Mark Stein interview: His family's apartheid fight, Cup heroics with Chelsea and Luton - and why taking a knee has lost its impact

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matt Law
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mark Stein - JULIAN SIMMONDS
Mark Stein - JULIAN SIMMONDS

It is a regret of Mark Stein that his father hardly spoke about his extraordinary life fighting against apartheid in South Africa. Yet Isaiah’s commitment to trying to force change left an indelible mark on his children.

It is that instinct to seek action - embodied so boldly by Isaiah - that means Stein will feel conflicted when he watches the players of two of his former clubs, Chelsea and Luton Town, take the knee ahead of their FA Cup fourth-round tie at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. “Originally I thought it was a good thing,” said Stein. “Do I think it is a good thing now? I’m not so sure. Initially, I think it had an impact, but, as it goes along, I think that impact dwindles. Maybe something else needs to be done now. Action needs to be taken. Taking a knee, OK, but what comes out of it? Is this a platform that will prompt action?”

Isaiah was all about action. A chief organiser of the Coloured People’s Congress in South Africa, an organisation allied to the African National Congress, he was the first figure in the struggle against apartheid to be placed under house arrest and was frequently tortured by police for facilitating meetings, protests and marches across the Western Cape, as well as safe passage for banned persons and liaising with leaders like Nelson Mandela.

On one occasion, Isaiah and his wife Lillian, Mark’s mother, were dragged naked from their home in the middle of the night and were both severely tortured before Isaiah ensured his wife’s release by undertaking a hunger strike that lasted for more than two weeks.

With Mandela imprisoned and his future looking ominous, Isaiah brought his wife and eight of his children to England in 1968, when Mark was aged two, and set up home in Paddington and then in Willesden, north-west London.

“My dad was a very proud man and never really spoke about his life in South Africa,” said Stein, whose family name Isaiah took from a Jewish couple who adopted him in Cape Town after both of his parents had died during his teens. “I wish he did, really, so we could piece it all together.

“Later in life, my mum would tell us bits and my older brothers knew a bit more. I look back and I think to myself ‘what he did, could I do it?’ And the answer would be no. That’s the biggest thing for me. I look at it and think, ‘what a man’.”

Isaiah’s activism did not end after moving to England. He joined the South African Non-Racial Olympic Committee and took part in demonstrations against South Africa touring teams in England. One of Mark’s older brothers, Edwin, recalls being taken to Twickenham ahead of rugby internationals to help dig up the pitch.

“I’ve never been to Twickenham!” said 54-year-old Stein, laughing. “Edwin and some of my other brothers are a lot older than me, so I’d have been left at home, I expect. I wasn’t taken to any of the protests or anything.

“My dad would always have meetings in the family house and we knew it was all about tackling apartheid, but we didn’t really understand, being young, the importance of it. It was only when you got older that you realised what it all entailed.”

The Stein family plan to return to South Africa to embark on a project to piece together the life of Isaiah, who died aged 79 in 2011, and the legacy of his fight for equality is visible in the football careers of Mark, Brian and Edwin.

All three brothers started their careers at Luton, where Brian and Mark were part of the famous 1988 team that beat Arsenal in the final of the League Cup at Wembley. Brian became a club legend and was also the first African-born black player to win a senior England cap in 1984.

Michael Thomas (right) of Arsenal challenges Mark Stein (left) of Luton - GETTY IMAGES
Michael Thomas (right) of Arsenal challenges Mark Stein (left) of Luton - GETTY IMAGES

“Luton is a small town and we were playing Arsenal with everyone expecting us to get beat, and I think it was one of the best finals ever,” said Stein. “The fact myself and my brother Brian played made it all that much more special. Playing for England, players like Brian, Ricky Hill and Cyrille Regis helped to blaze a trail for black footballers.”

Edwin went on to make over 500 appearances for Barnet and was one of just two black managers in the country, alongside Keith Alexander, when he retired from playing and was appointed by the Bees in 1992.

Mark is still referred to as the ‘Golden One’ for his incredible two-year spell at Stoke City, where he scored 68 goals in 123 games and attracted the attention of Chelsea, who paid £1.5 million for him in 1993.

During his first season at Stamford Bridge, Stein set a Premier League record that lasted until 2002 by scoring in seven successive games and also played for the club in the FA Cup final which Chelsea lost to Manchester United.

Mark Stein (centre) in action for Chelsea against Man Utd in the 1994 FA Cup Final - GETTY IMAGES
Mark Stein (centre) in action for Chelsea against Man Utd in the 1994 FA Cup Final - GETTY IMAGES

Despite boasting a highly respectable record of 25 goals in 63 games, Stein was part of a group of players who were sidelined by Chelsea’s move towards becoming the global club they now are with signings such as Mark Hughes, Gianluca Vialli and Giafranco Zola.

“When I see Chelsea now and I look back to what the club was, the change is unbelievable and it developed quite rapidly really,” said Stein. “I could sense the direction the club were taking when the likes of Hughes, Gullit, Vialli and Zola came in. Do I think I could have stepped up to that level? Yeah, I do, but you take it on the chin and move on. There was no resentment.”

Stein’s football career effectively ended when he decided to leave Dagenham and Redbridge in 2003 over allegations of racist comments Stein claimed were made by then manager Garry Hill towards an opposition player. Hill denied the accusation, Dagenham stood by him and Stein was never interviewed by the Football Association or informed as to whether any investigation was concluded.

Stein said: “For me, there are rights and there are wrongs, and would I do the same again? Yeah, I would. Like my dad always said, if you think something’s wrong, you do what you think is right. And I couldn’t accept that. I left Dagenham and that was pretty much the end of my career. I think the FA sent me something about the incident saying that they were going to investigate, but I didn’t hear anything else about it.”

While racism is not so readily tolerated and incidents are now fully investigated, Stein, who works with children with special educational needs at St Augustine's School in Kilburn after spells as a physiotherapist at Barnet, Crawley and Rotherham, remains unsure how much has actually changed.

“We all know there is an issue with black coaches, black managers, I’m a qualified physio, black physios,” said Stein. “Where is the action? Where’s the change? That’s what we need to see. In 10 years time, will we have more black managers, black coaches, black directors of football, black people on boards or whatever?

“Has football progressed? That’s the big question. Black players and black people progressing through the game. Has it progressed or has it stagnated, or has it got worse? If you look at the eighties to now and see the percentage of black managers, coaches, chairmen, directors of football, it’s not going to have changed much. That’s just a fact and these things need to be addressed. We need action.”

Latest Stories

  • Report: Dwayne Haskins had another offer before signing with Steelers

    Dwayne Haskins reportedly had at least two teams interested in signing him before agreeing to a contract with Pittsburgh.

  • NFL conference championship picks: Brady v Rogers, and a Chiefs shock

    Two decorated veterans face off at Lambeau Field, while the best of the next generation play in Kansas City. Who makes the Super Bowl? Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers met earlier this season and the Buccaneers emerged as victors. Photograph: Mark LoMoglio/AP Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay PackersSunday, 3.05pm ET/8.05pm GMT What the Buccaneers need to do to win: Surprisingly for two quarterbacks who have ruled the NFL for much of the century, there isn’t a lot of history to go on between Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers – this will be only their fourth meeting as starters. Brady won their previous game, a 38-10 beatdown in Week 6 of this season, when the defense harried Rodgers all day, sacking him five times. Rodgers, who has been mostly flawless since, is unlikely to be bullied again though. So Tampa Bay may have to beat the Packers in a shootout, hoping their formidable offensive weapons all click at once. That will put pressure on backup Bucs guard Aaron Stinnie, who made his first ever NFL start against the Saints last week (and did pretty well). What the Packers needs to do to win: Like the Buccaneers, the Packers have a weakened offensive line. It held up well enough against the best defense in the league, the Rams, last week but Los Angeles’ biggest threat, Aaron Donald, was hampered by a rib injury. Rodgers has been so good this year that it’s hard to see him being outscored by the Buccaneers if he gets enough protection. Some have argued that the frigid Lambeau Field will hand the Packers a big advantage over a warm-weather team like Tampa Bay. But Tom Brady played plenty of games in the New England winter and that seemed to work out fine for him. Key player: Rob Gronkowski, tight end, Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gronk’s best days are behind him and he is no longer the unstoppable force he was a few years ago. So his importance in this game lies not so much in his abilities but who he matches up against. If the Packers have one obvious weakness, it’s their linebackers. Look for Brady to go back to a familiar safety blanket and find Gronk in the middle of the field as this game goes on. Prediction: Packers. The Buccaneers struggled to shake off 7-9 Washington in the wildcard round and were helped by a series of Drew Brees turnovers against the Saints last week. Brady and his new teammates gel much more than they did at the start of the season, but are still not the threat they should be, given their talent. I don’t think they’re at the level where they can beat Rodgers and Davante Adams this time around. Buffalo Bills at Kansas City ChiefsSunday, 6.40pm ET/11.40pm GMT Patrick Mahomes is the reigning Super Bowl MVP. Photograph: Jason Behnken/AP What the Bills need to do to win: The Chiefs can do so much damage, so quickly, through the air with the likes of Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill that encouraging them to go to the run game, perhaps by not packing the box, is one option. Josh Allen has evolved beyond recognition in a short space of time, partly because of the array of weapons he has, from the almost impossible to cover Stefon Diggs to Cole Beasley to tight end Dawson Knox. The Bills will need to keep that chemistry going on Sunday. What the Chiefs need to do to win: As mentioned above, Allen’s progress this season has been extraordinary and he is no longer the turnover machine he was. But he still makes mistakes and the Chiefs’ standout defensive talents, whether it is Tyrann Matthieu or Chris Jones, are capable of forcing him into making errors. If the Bills do manage to make the Chiefs turn to the run game, the fitness of Clyde Edwards-Helaire, returning from injury, could be telling. Key player: Patrick Mahomes, quarterback, Kansas City Chiefs. Mahomes is the best player in the NFL, so he is the most important player in any game he plays. But his impact on Sunday feels particularly telling. Mahomes was forced out of last week’s win over the Browns due to concussion – and he has been limited in practice – but he will almost certainly start. The question is what version of Mahomes plays. The concussion doesn’t appear to have been too damaging (at least in the short-term) but more worrying for the Chiefs is the fact that Mahomes is also suffering from turf toe. Mahomes is no Lamar Jackson, he won’t scorch you for 50 yards, but his mobility and ability to beat the rush is an important part of his game. Prediction: Bills. A fully fit Mahomes beats Allen 90% of the time. But a limited Mahomes, who has been very good rather than great in his recent games, is a different proposition. The lingering effects of the concussion and his reduced mobility will hand this one to the Bills … just.

  • Steph Curry had a wild, hilarious reaction after a reporter called him by his first name

    Wardell clearly isn't a name Steph Curry is called by very often.

  • LeGarrette Blount addresses ‘the question’ that comes with Josh McDaniels’ coaching candidacy

    Why Blount thinks McDaniels isn't getting head coaching jobs.

  • Draymond Green got ejected after yelling at teammate James Wiseman

    In an odd sequence, Draymond Green was issued a second technical foul after yelling at James Wiseman, and was subsequently ejected.

  • J.J. Watt shares funny story about Philip Rivers following QB’s retirement

    Watt has a funny memory of Rivers.

  • Michigan football QB Dylan McCaffrey enters NCAA transfer portal

    Michigan football quarterback Dylan McCaffrey has officially entered the transfer portal, the Free Press has learned.

  • How the Eagles hiring of Nick Sirianni will impact QB Jalen Hurts

    How the Eagles hiring of Nick Sirianni will impact QB Jalen Hurts

  • Deshaun Watson weighs in with another cryptic tweet

    Deshaun Watson playing the long game with a cryptic tweet

  • Robert Saleh: There’s a reason why Sam Darnold was the No. 3 pick in the draft

    When the Jets looked like they’d go winless in 2020, it seemed obvious they’d move on from quarterback Sam Darnold to draft Trevor Lawrence. But now that the Jaguars are selecting at No. 1 and the Jets are No. 2, the decision on Darnold doesn’t seem quite so easy. In Robert Saleh’s introductory press conference [more]

  • Antonio Gates Jr. names list of top schools

    The son of former NFL star Antonio Gates is inching closer to deciding where he will play college football.

  • Indiana shuts down No. 4 Iowa for 81-69 road upset

    Perhaps, coach Fran McCaffery said, his Iowa team got too comfortable. The fourth-ranked Hawkeyes came into Thursday night’s game against Indiana on a five-game winning streak and tied for the Big Ten lead. It’s a lesson McCaffery hopes his team learned.

  • Tyreek Hill explains why he shoved Chiefs WRs coach Greg Lewis during Sunday's game

    Hill insisted on Wednesday that he wasn't being a "hothead" or a "diva."

  • No. 3 UConn comes back to top No. 25 Tennessee 67-61 in nail-biter

    KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Evina Westbrook, who transferred from Tennessee to UConn two years ago, connected on back-to-back fourth-quarter 3-pointers to spark the No. 3 Huskies to a 67-61 victory over the No. 25 Lady Volunteers Thursday night.

  • NBA trade watch: Which stars are likely to be moved next

    Which mid-career superstars, expiring All-Stars and aging duos could be the next on the trade block?

  • Wholesale change coming for collegiate athletics, hope for Pac-12 & Tennessee

    With an impending NCAA investigation and key players fleeing to the transfer portal, all hope seemed lost for the University of Tennessee a mere few days ago. That was until the school hired UCF athletic director Danny White on Thursday. Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde ask what will White bring to Rocky Top and who is he going to target in the coaching search? Across the country, the Pac-12 conference has been writing checks their coffers couldn’t cash for over a decade under the guidance of commissioner Larry Scott. With sweeping change coming to the college landscape, the Pac-12 and Larry Scott parted ways this week. Pat, Pete and Dan recap Scott’s biggest misses in his career. Who will take over for Scott and will we see playoff expansion and conference realignment sooner than later?

  • 4 Steelers who won’t be on the roster in 2021

    This offseason is going to be like none other in recent memory when it comes to the salary cap.

  • 6 QBs for Colts to consider after Philip Rivers’ retirement

    How the Colts can replace Philip Rivers.

  • Bucs' Mike Evans sums up Tom Brady's impact: 'He's just playing chess'

    To Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans, the impact his quarterback Tom Brady has had on the organization cannot be understated.

  • McGregor vs Poirier purse: How much will stars earn for UFC 257 fight?

    Pair will main event in Abu Dhabi in a rematch six years in the making