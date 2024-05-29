Mark Sears returning to Alabama basketball for final season

(WHNT) — Muscle Shoals native and Alabama standout Mark Sears is returning to Tuscaloosa for his final season of college basketball.

The All-American point guard is withdrawing from the NBA Draft and returning to Alabama for his fifth and final season. Sears announced his return to the Tide program on X.

Sears declared for the NBA draft while maintaining his college eligibility; after going through the draft process and participating in the NBA Draft Combine, Sears has decided too use his final year of eligibility.

With Sears’ return, Alabama has the potential to be ranked No. 1 in next year’s preseason poll.

Alabama is still waiting for a draft decision from Jarin Stevenson.

