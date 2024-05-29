Mark Sears announces return to Alabama basketball for 2024-2025 season

Alabama Crimson Tide basketball fans can take a deep breath – star guard, Mark Sears, has removed his name from the upcoming 2024 NBA draft and announced his intention to return to Tuscaloosa to finish out his college career for Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide.

Sears waited until the final day to make his decision, as he had multiple workouts with numerous teams, including one earlier today.

After spending time with teams, coaches and scouts, Sears can play the 2024-2025 college basketball season knowing what he must improve upon to build his draft profile for next year’s NBA draft.

This is great news for Oats, the Alabama program and Crimson Tide fans, as Sears was a fan favorite, who produced impressive stat lines and served as a veteran team leader.

In the historic 2023-2024 season for Alabama, which culminated in the program’s first Final Four appearance, Sears averaged 21.5 points per game, 4.2 rebounds per game and four assists per game.

His return has a strong effect on the projected pre-season ranking for Alabama in the 2024-2025 season.

